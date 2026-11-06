What squad will Spain take to the decisive UEFA Nations League matches?

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What squad will Spain take to the decisive UEFA Nations League matches?

The head coach of the reigning European champions, the Spanish national team, Luis de la Fuente, has announced an expanded squad for the decisive UEFA Nations League matches in November.

The "Red Fury," which has maintained a 100% record in the group, faces two major tests: the team will play away against the Czech Republic on November 12, and host their main rival, England, on home soil on November 15.

Full squad: Distribution by position

The following players have been included in Luis de la Fuente's roster:

  • Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic), David Raya (Arsenal), Joan Garcia (Barcelona), Alvaro Valles (Betis);

  • Defenders: Pedro Porro (Tottenham), Alejandro Grimaldo, Marc Pubill (both — Atletico), Aymeric Laporte (Athletic), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Jacobo Ramon (Como), Marc Cucurella, Dean Huijsen (both — Real);

  • Midfielders: Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino (both — Arsenal), Pedri, Fermin Lopez (both — Barcelona), Fabian Ruiz (PSG), Marc Roca (Betis), Pablo Barrios, Alex Baena (both — Atletico);

  • Forwards: Ferran Torres (PSG), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic), Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace), Mikel Oyarzabal, Ander Barrenetxea (both — Real Sociedad), Roberto Fernandez (Espanyol).

Tournament standings and the intrigue of the competition

Spain arrives at this training camp in perfect condition as the sole leader of the group:

  • Spain — 12 points: Group leader with a 100% winning record after four rounds;

  • England — 9 points: Thomas Tuchel's team, currently in second place, aims to seize the lead through their head-to-head clash on November 15;

  • Croatia (3 points) and Czech Republic (0 points): The Croatians remain in 3rd place, while the Czech Republic has yet to earn a point.

By winning away against the Czech Republic, the Spaniards aim to secure their place in the playoffs ahead of schedule and solidify their group lead in the clash against England on November 15.

Spain national football teamUEFA Nations LeagueLuis de la Fuente
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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