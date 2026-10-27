At the prestigious Ballon d'Or 2026 awards ceremony currently taking place at the Palladium Theatre in London, the winner of the Coach of the Year award has been officially announced. Spain national team head coach Luis de la Fuente was named the undisputed best men's coach on the planet.

The experienced Spanish expert earned this high individual recognition after leading "La Roja" to the championship title at the World Cup held this summer in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Competition among top coaches: De la Fuente's superiority

There was intense competition among renowned experts who achieved significant results with their clubs and national teams throughout the year:

The World Cup factor: The confident, tactically perfect, and brilliant performance of the Spanish national team under the leadership of Luis de la Fuente during the tournament was the deciding factor in the voting process;

Surpassed candidates: In the race for the award, the Spanish coach outperformed strong experts such as last year's winner Luis Enrique (PSG), Mikel Arteta (Arsenal), Unai Emery (Aston Villa), and Vincent Kompany (Bayern Munich).

Spanish triumph in women's football as well: Pere Romeu is coach of the year

During the event, the best coach who successfully led women's teams was also honored:

Victory for the Barcelona coach: The award for the best women's football coach of the year was presented to Barcelona coach Pere Romeu ;

Total dominance of Spanish football: The fact that both awards for men's and women's coaching were presented to Spanish experts once again demonstrated the immense status of the country's coaching school on the world stage.

"Ballon d'Or 2026": Coaches of the Year