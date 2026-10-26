Why will Lionel Messi not attend the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony?

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Why will Lionel Messi not attend the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony?

The captain of the United States club Inter Miami and world football legend Lionel Messi will not attend the 2026 Ballon d'Or presentation ceremony. This was officially reported by the source The Touchline.

The ceremony will take place on the evening of October 26 of this year at the famous London Palladium theater in the capital of Great Britain. This gala evening stands out for a number of unique historical events.

First presentation in London and France Football's 70th anniversary

This year's Ballon d'Or event coincides with an important date in football history:

  • First time in the British capital: Established in 1956 by the prestigious magazine France Football, this award is being presented in London for the first time in its history;

  • 70th anniversary: This most prestigious individual award given to the world's best footballer is officially celebrating its 70th anniversary this year;

  • Historical venue: After traditional Parisian stages, London's old and luxurious Palladium theater was chosen to host the ceremony.

Messi — the only MLS representative and 8-time absolute record holder

Despite the 39-year-old football genius not being at the event, his nomination and records have once again come into the spotlight:

  • The only MLS representative on the 30-man list: Lionel Messi was included in the list of 30 nominees competing for the Ballon d'Or this year, becoming the only active player from the North American major league (MLS) to be featured;

  • Unreachable record — 8 Ballon d'Ors: The Argentine star has gone down in history as the player who has won this award the most times. He has lifted this trophy a total of eight times (in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, and 2023);

  • Reason for skipping the visit: For now, factors such as a tight match schedule, the distance of the trip, or the fact that other main contenders are favorites for the award are being cited as the primary reasons for the star not attending the ceremony.

Lionel Messi's historical Ballon d'Ors

Number of awards

Years won

Team at that time

1–4

2009, 2010, 2011, 2012

Barcelona

5–6

2015, 2019

Barcelona

7

2021

Paris Saint-Germain

8

2023

Inter Miami / PSG

Lionel MessiBallon d'OrInter MiamiFrance Football
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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