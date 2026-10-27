Bayern Munich and England national team striker Harry Kane, who was named the best footballer of 2026 according to the famous French publication France Football and received the Ballon d'Or award, left a special message for his fans on his official social media pages following his historic victory.

After achieving the highest individual recognition in his career, the 33-year-old goalscorer emphasized, without unnecessary extravagance, that only relentless effort and honest work can lead a person to the top.

Kane's message: The main formula for success

In his short but profound post, the footballer alluded to the arduous path he has traveled over the years:

"Let your success make the noise": "Work hard in silence. Let your success be your noise," wrote the English forward. Through this sentiment, Harry Kane showed the importance of responding to critics with results on the pitch rather than with words;

Dedication to work: The striker, who serves as a role model for his teammates and millions of fans, reminded everyone that consistent training and patience are the decisive factors in conquering major milestones;

Huge fan acclaim: The footballer's message gathered millions of "likes" and comments in a short time, sparking a wave of excitement among fans of both his club and the England national team.

The result of a historic season: Personal and team success

The "Ballon d'Or" is considered the world's most prestigious individual award, given to players who have performed at a very high level, consistently and productively throughout the season:

Victories in Munich: Throughout the completed season, Harry Kane took the lead for Bayern Munich in all competitions, breaking goal-scoring records;

Leadership in the national team: As captain of the England national team, he also achieved significant results on the international stage, and ultimately, his high performance in both areas led him to absolute victory;

A historic event in English football: This success was not only the greatest in the player's personal career but also the biggest historic victory for all of English football after a quarter-century hiatus.

Harry Kane's Ballon d'Or victory profile