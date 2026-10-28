It has been revealed that the voting process for the most prestigious individual award in the football world — the Ballon d'Or — was marked by unparalleled tension and real drama until the very last seconds. Vincent Garcia, editor-in-chief of France Football magazine, which presents the award, disclosed sensational details regarding the points battle between Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé.

The organization's head noted that for the majority of the voting period, Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappé was the clear leader, but in the final stage, Bayern forward Harry Kane staged an uncompromising comeback to snatch the top prize.

"The difference was even smaller than the 2024 duel between Rodri and Vinícius"

Discussing the voting results and the minimal margin between the leaders, Vincent Garcia revealed the following key facts:

A month of leadership: "Kylian was ahead for the month that the voting process was ongoing, but Kane managed to catch up to him," Garcia emphasized, noting that the final result changed completely in the last few days;

Unparalleled closeness in points: The point gap between Mbappé and Kane was extremely small. This difference was even less than, or roughly equal to, the historic 41-point margin observed between Rodri and Vinícius Júnior in 2024;

Last-minute turnaround: The votes cast by journalists and experts from around the world in the final days played a decisive role in propelling the English striker to the top.

The pinnacle of Harry Kane's career

For Harry Kane, who accepted the Ballon d'Or at the ceremony in London, this victory became a historic event:

A major victory for English football: For the first time in his long and prolific career, Kane was recognized as the world's peerless player;

Mbappé's painful second place: Although the French striker came very close to winning, he was forced to settle for second place in the top three at the last moment;

Proof of fierce competition: The voting dynamics showed that the process of determining the best player in modern football is more uncompromising and exciting than ever before.

This open statement by the head of France Football proves that the battle between Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé has been etched into the annals as one of the most intense and memorable rivalries in the history of the Ballon d'Or.