A new page has been opened in the history of world football — the reigning European champions, the Spain national football team, have once again proved that they are the most invincible machine on the planet. In the central match of the UEFA Nations League League A, Group 1, held at the magnificent Wembley Stadium in London, "La Roja" secured a dramatic 3:2 comeback victory over England. This win was not just an important 3 points, but was etched in the annals as a historic record: Luis de la Fuente's charges extended their unbeaten run in official matches to a full 39 games, breaking the world record.

Spain last lost in regulation time of an official fixture 3.5 years ago — in March 2023 against Scotland (0:2). Thus, the Spaniards surpassed the 37-match record previously held by Italy under Roberto Mancini, as well as their own personal 38-match record from last summer, becoming the sole holder of the longest unbeaten streak in football history.

"39 official matches, the fall of Italy's record, and the triumph at Wembley": 5 key points of the historic record

The most important official facts regarding Spain breaking the world record:

39 unbeaten official matches: The Spain national team went undefeated in 39 consecutive official matches, setting an absolute world record;

The 3:2 triumph at Wembley: The victory over the English in the capital of England became the culmination of the new record;

Italy's 37-match record surpassed: The 37-match record set by the Italians in 2018–2021 has officially been consigned to history;

Invincible in regulation time since 2023: Spain last lost in regulation time of official fixtures in March 2023 against Scotland (0:2);

De la Fuente's genius record: Under the head coach, there have been 41 wins, 7 draws, and only 3 losses in 51 matches.

Comparative analysis of world record holders and De la Fuente's statistics

Table of unbeaten streaks in football history and Luis de la Fuente's coaching balance:

Indicators and parameters Spain national team (New world record) Italy national team (Previous record holder) Unbeaten official streak 39 official matches (Absolute world record) 37 official matches (September 2018 – October 2021) Match where the record was sealed England — Spain 2:3 (Wembley, London) Continued until the Nations League semi-finals Last official defeat (regulation time) March 2023 (0:2 against Scotland) September 2018 (0:1 against Portugal) Head coach result (De la Fuente) 51 matches: 41 wins, 7 draws, 3 losses Foundation of the championship era under Roberto Mancini Head coach's 3 defeats Scotland (0:2, 2023), Colombia (0:1, 2024), Portugal (pen. 2025) — Style and tactical superiority Flawless ball control, speedy flanks, and systematic pressing Disciplined defense and pragmatic combinations

Football expertise: Why is Luis de la Fuente's Spain the most powerful team in the world?

Conclusions of international sports analysts, football historians, and UEFA experts:

"A unique blend of youth and experience": De la Fuente seamlessly integrated players nurtured through Spain's youth teams into the senior team's philosophy; the combination of stars like Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, and Alex Baena with experienced pillars like Rodri and Carvajal has turned into an unstoppable force;

"Unbreakable mental fortitude at Wembley": Trailing 1:2 against the English in London, taking control of the game in the second half and snatching a 3:2 victory is a character trait exclusive to great champions;

Systematic stability and the continuation of the record: Winning 41 out of 51 matches is a phenomenal indicator, and Spain is currently the only team in the world capable of imposing its game on any global powerhouse; this streak is expected to extend even further in the near future.

Which national team do you think will be able to stop Spain's 39-match record streak? Is this squad under Luis de la Fuente even stronger than the historical Spain of the "Xavi-Iniesta-Villa" era? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this sensational article dedicated to the world football record with all football fans!