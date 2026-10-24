Augsburg vs Union Berlin: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Augsburg vs Union Berlin: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Bundesliga: Augsburg vs Union Berlin. Kick-off: 24 October, 18:30 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Augsburg starting lineup: 1. Dahmen F., 35. Bah J., 16. Behrens H., 2. Brackelmann C., 11. Gregoritsch M., 21. Ibrahimovic A., 30. Kade A., 4. Massengo H., 5. Matsima C., 32. Rieder F., 27. Wolf M.

Augsburg substitutes: 19. Fellhauer R., 6. Gouweleeuw J., 14. Keitel Y., 10. Komur M., 22. Labrovic N., 39. Ogundu U., 9. Ribeiro R., 37. Schnitzer T., 7. Seol Young-Woo.

Augsburg head coach: Baum M.

Union Berlin starting lineup: 1. Ronnow F., 20. Aebischer M., 9. Burcu L., 19. Haberer J., 11. Jeong Woo-Yeong, 8. Khedira R., 15. Rothe T., 13. Schafer A., 21. Skarke T., 2. Uduokhai F., 4. Van Den Bosch Z.

Union Berlin substitutes: 7. Burke O., 32. Gray M., 6. Kemlein A., 17. Kohn D., 29. Latte Lath E., 27. Ljubicic M., 14. Querfeld L., 31. Raab M., 28. Trimmel C.

Union Berlin head coach: Lustrinelli M.

AugsburgUnion BerlinBundesliga
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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