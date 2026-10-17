Union Berlin vs Dortmund: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Bundesliga: Union Berlin vs Dortmund. Kick-off: 17 October, 18:30 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Union Berlin starting lineup: 1. Ronnow F., 20. Aebischer M., 19. Haberer J., 30. Imeri K., 11. Jeong Woo-Yeong, 8. Khedira R., 15. Rothe T., 13. Schafer A., 21. Skarke T., 2. Uduokhai F., 4. Van Den Bosch Z.
Union Berlin substitutes: 32. Gray M., 49. Guther L., 6. Kemlein A., 17. Kohn D., 29. Latte Lath E., 27. Ljubicic M., 14. Querfeld L., 31. Raab M., 28. Trimmel C.
Union Berlin head coach: Lustrinelli M.
Dortmund starting lineup: 1. Kobel G., 3. Anton W., 14. Beier M., 7. Bellingham J., 22. Gadou J., 9. Guirassy S., 8. Nmecha F., 18. Nwaneri E., 26. Ryerson J., 4. Schlotterbeck N., 24. Svensson D.
Dortmund substitutes: 41. Albert M., 5. Bensebaini R., 17. Chukwuemeka C., 19. Karetsas K., 33. Meyer A., 36. Prates K., 20. Sabitzer M., 21. Silva F., 25. Veerman J.
Dortmund head coach: Kovac N.
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