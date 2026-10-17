Union Berlin vs Dortmund: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Union Berlin vs Dortmund: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Bundesliga: Union Berlin vs Dortmund. Kick-off: 17 October, 18:30 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Union Berlin starting lineup: 1. Ronnow F., 20. Aebischer M., 19. Haberer J., 30. Imeri K., 11. Jeong Woo-Yeong, 8. Khedira R., 15. Rothe T., 13. Schafer A., 21. Skarke T., 2. Uduokhai F., 4. Van Den Bosch Z.

Union Berlin substitutes: 32. Gray M., 49. Guther L., 6. Kemlein A., 17. Kohn D., 29. Latte Lath E., 27. Ljubicic M., 14. Querfeld L., 31. Raab M., 28. Trimmel C.

Union Berlin head coach: Lustrinelli M.

Dortmund starting lineup: 1. Kobel G., 3. Anton W., 14. Beier M., 7. Bellingham J., 22. Gadou J., 9. Guirassy S., 8. Nmecha F., 18. Nwaneri E., 26. Ryerson J., 4. Schlotterbeck N., 24. Svensson D.

Dortmund substitutes: 41. Albert M., 5. Bensebaini R., 17. Chukwuemeka C., 19. Karetsas K., 33. Meyer A., 36. Prates K., 20. Sabitzer M., 21. Silva F., 25. Veerman J.

Dortmund head coach: Kovac N.

Live report LIVE
21
Dortmund are controlling the ball, passing around and waiting for a good shooting opportunity.
14🟨
Serhou Guirassy (Dortmund) could hardly expect anything less than a yellow card for that heavy challenge. And indeed it is a yellow. Daniel Schlager didn't hesitate to pull it from his pocket.
12
Dortmund are passing the ball around and maintaining control. However, the opponent intercepts the pass and the situation changes. The ball goes out of bounds. Dortmund will restart with a throw-in.
10
Now Dortmund will take a corner kick.
7🟨
Play is stopped as Waldemar Anton (Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.
3
Play is stopped. Jude Bellingham (Dortmund) commits a foul in the challenge. Knowing he's in the wrong, he makes no complaints or gestures. Free kick. Union Berlin will likely try to pump this ball into the box.
1🟨
That yellow card was deserved. The foul by Ethan Nwaneri (Dortmund) was very harsh, and Daniel Schlager did not hesitate to show him a yellow.
1
Today's match has just begun, enjoy the game!
18:30
Dortmund gets the match underway.
18:30
Today's match will be officiated by Daniel Schlager.
18:30
Before the match starts, you can check out the starting lineups for today's clash.
18:30
Hello and welcome to our minute-by-minute text commentary of the upcoming match. We will try to bring you all the action from the pitch as accurately as possible. Enjoy the game.
Union BerlinDortmundBundesliga
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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