Augsburg vs Freiburg: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

28 Freiburg seems to be finding their rhythm and controlling the ball. Excellent movement from the forwards is creating opportunities for the defenders to build up play.

23 Yannick Engelhardt (Freiburg) decided to shoot, but his attempt was well blocked by a defender and posed no threat to the goalkeeper.

22 After a set-piece from Freiburg, one of the defenders easily claimed the ball.

18 What a strike! Michael Gregoritsch (Augsburg) stays calm inside the box and slots the ball into the net past the left post. 1:0.

14 Jan-Niklas Beste (Freiburg) sent a free kick into the center, but a defender intervened to clear the danger.

13 Christian Dingert blows the whistle, Han-Noah Massengo (Augsburg) is penalized for a foul.

10 Michael Gregoritsch (Augsburg) had a great chance to score. He created space for himself and tried his luck from distance. Mio Backhaus made a brilliant save to deny his shot into the bottom left corner!

8 A great block by the defender means the Freiburg corner comes to nothing.

7 The defenders struggled to clear Derry Scherhant's (Freiburg) shot. Receiving a pass from his teammate, he didn't hesitate to fire from outside the box. The referee signaled a corner. Freiburg will have a chance to create danger in front of the opponent's goal.

5 Anton Kade (Augsburg) received a cross in the center of the box, but his header went just wide of the left post.

3 Long balls, short passes, and one-two touch play. Freiburg is showcasing team football, controlling the ball with precise passing. The opponents are finding it very difficult to win possession.

1 Wow, today's match is starting right now.

19:30 The players are on the pitch and the match is about to start. Augsburg will kick off.

19:30 Match: Augsburg - Freiburg. Score: 0-0. Commentary: Let us introduce the referee for today's match, Christian Dingert.

19:30 You can check the team lineups in the match details before kickoff.