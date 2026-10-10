Unexpected results recorded in the 5th round of the Bundesliga

The 5th round of the German Bundesliga delivered another intense and high-scoring set of matches. While league leaders Bayern Munich failed to overcome Augsburg away from home, reigning champions Bayer secured a hard-fought victory in a true goalfest featuring 7 goals.

Additionally, Stuttgart and Union Berlin claimed another three points each.

Augsburg — Bayern 2:2: Munich side rescue a draw in the 81st minute

One of the central matches of the round saw an unexpected scenario unfold. Bayern (11 points, 2nd place) drew away against a resilient Augsburg (8 points, 5th place):

Cold shower in the 1st minute: The hosts surprised Munich right in the opening seconds as Fellhauer opened the scoring with a quick goal;

Balance and another deficit: Although Ismael Saibari (55) equalized in the second half, Ribeiro (64) put Augsburg back in front just 9 minutes later;

Salvaging substitution: Young defender Braun, who came on as a substitute in the 68th minute, scored in the 81st to save his team from inevitable defeat;

Lineups: Augsburg: Dahmen, Bah, Matsima, Brakelmann, Seul Yong (Kade, 62), Behrens, Massengo, Rieder, Fellhauer, Ibrahimović, Ribeiro (Komur, 75). Bayern: Neuer, Stanisic (Braun, 68), Upamecano, Tah, Davies, Kimmich, Pavlovic, Saibari (Gnabry, 68), Olise, Diaz, Kane.



Mainz — Bayer 3:4: A 7-goal drama and Leverkusen's resilience

Bayer (10 points, 4th place) played an entertaining and tense encounter away at Mainz (7 points, 7th place):

Bayer's rapid pressure: The visitors started strongly, taking a 2:0 lead within the first ten minutes thanks to goals from Andrich (5) and Patrik Schick (9);

Caci's brace: However, Mainz did not surrender — Anthony Caci scored twice in the 33rd and 42nd minutes to restore parity;

Decisive blows in the second half: After the break, Jarell Quansah (55) and Moussa Diabi (65) cemented Leverkusen's advantage. Despite the hosts' resistance, Bayer held on to secure a vital 4:3 victory;

Lineups: Mainz: Schwolow, Posch, Gruber, Potulski, Caci (da Costa, 70), Lee Jae-sung, Sano, Amiri, Mwene, Tietz, Becker. Bayer: Hradecky, Quansah, Tapsoba, Medina, Gutierrez, Andrich, Garcia, Diabi (Tillman, 75), Maza (Terre, 66), Moreira (Tella, 75), Schick.



Results of other matches

The following results were recorded in the remaining two fixtures of the round:

Paderborn — Stuttgart 0:2: The visitors acted confidently away, winning thanks to goals from Chabot (25) and Fuhrich (84) to bring their points tally to 6 (10th place);

Union Berlin — Elversberg 1:0: The capital club secured all three points thanks to a lone goal by Boursou (81) near the end of the match.

Following these unexpected dropped points and victories in the Bundesliga, the race for the top of the standings is becoming even more intense.