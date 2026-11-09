Bundesliga Matchday 9: Freiburg defeats Union Berlin, Hoffenheim beats Schalke

The final two matches of the 9th round of the German Bundesliga have taken place. These closing fixtures were particularly significant for teams fighting for a spot in the top three and those striving to climb out of the danger zone.

Freiburg convincingly defeated Berlin's Union at home, reclaiming their position in the top three. In the final match of the round, Hoffenheim secured an important victory over Schalke on their home turf.

The final day of the round: Victories and key moments

Both matches were intense and played at a high pace:

Freiburg's second-half pressure (2:0): The hosts increased their intensity after the break. Rani Khedira's own goal opened the scoring in the 55th minute, and in the 67th minute, Yuito Suzuki netted the second goal, ensuring his team's return to 3rd place;

Hoffenheim's decisive first-half strikes (2:1): Taking the initiative from the start, the hosts secured their lead with goals from Asllani in the 10th minute and Lemperle in the 26th. Although Schalke striker Adamu narrowed the gap in the 81st minute, it was not enough to save the visitors from defeat.

Bundesliga. Final reports of Matchday 9

Freiburg — Union Berlin 2:0 November 8, Europa-Park Stadium Goals: Khedira (55, own goal), Suzuki (67).

Hoffenheim — Schalke 2:1 November 8, PreZero Arena Goals: Asllani (10), Lemperle (26) — Adamu (81).

Situation in the tournament table

Following the conclusion of the 9th round, the teams' positions in the table are as follows: