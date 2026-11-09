Bundesliga Matchday 9: Freiburg defeats Union Berlin, Hoffenheim beats Schalke

·65·Sport
Bundesliga Matchday 9: Freiburg defeats Union Berlin, Hoffenheim beats Schalke

The final two matches of the 9th round of the German Bundesliga have taken place. These closing fixtures were particularly significant for teams fighting for a spot in the top three and those striving to climb out of the danger zone.

Freiburg convincingly defeated Berlin's Union at home, reclaiming their position in the top three. In the final match of the round, Hoffenheim secured an important victory over Schalke on their home turf.

The final day of the round: Victories and key moments

Both matches were intense and played at a high pace:

  • Freiburg's second-half pressure (2:0): The hosts increased their intensity after the break. Rani Khedira's own goal opened the scoring in the 55th minute, and in the 67th minute, Yuito Suzuki netted the second goal, ensuring his team's return to 3rd place;

  • Hoffenheim's decisive first-half strikes (2:1): Taking the initiative from the start, the hosts secured their lead with goals from Asllani in the 10th minute and Lemperle in the 26th. Although Schalke striker Adamu narrowed the gap in the 81st minute, it was not enough to save the visitors from defeat.

Bundesliga. Final reports of Matchday 9

  • Freiburg — Union Berlin 2:0

    November 8, Europa-Park Stadium

    Goals: Khedira (55, own goal), Suzuki (67).

  • Hoffenheim — Schalke 2:1

    November 8, PreZero Arena

    Goals: Asllani (10), Lemperle (26) — Adamu (81).

Situation in the tournament table

Following the conclusion of the 9th round, the teams' positions in the table are as follows:

Rank

Team

Played

Points

Status / Position

3

Freiburg

9

19

Returned to clear 3rd place after the win

9

Hoffenheim

9

12

Firmly settled in the middle of the table

16

Union Berlin

9

7

Remains in the danger zone after the defeat

17

Schalke

9

6

17th place among the outsiders

BundesligaFreiburgHoffenheimUnion Berlin
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

"Bayern" Beats 3rd-Place "Freiburg" Away, Overpasses "Dortmund""Bayern" Beats 3rd-Place "Freiburg" Away, Overpasses "Dortmund"25 October 23:54Union Berlin vs FC Koln: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryUnion Berlin vs FC Koln: Lineups and Live Text Commentary1 November 18:32Augsburg vs Union Berlin: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryAugsburg vs Union Berlin: Lineups and Live Text Commentary24 October 17:26Union Berlin vs Dortmund: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryUnion Berlin vs Dortmund: Lineups and Live Text Commentary17 October 17:27Trabzonspor vs Freiburg: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryTrabzonspor vs Freiburg: Lineups and Live Text Commentary5 November 22:17Augsburg vs Freiburg: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryAugsburg vs Freiburg: Lineups and Live Text Commentary31 October 18:22
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Unexpected defeat: Diyora Keldiyorova leaves the Grand Slam tournament
Unexpected defeat: Diyora Keldiyorova leaves the Grand Slam tournament
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester
Unexpected assessment from Kasparov: Who has the edge in the Gukesh vs. Sindarov world title match?
Unexpected assessment from Kasparov: Who has the edge in the Gukesh vs. Sindarov world title match?