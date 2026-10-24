When will Husniddin Aliqulov return to the pitch? Expected statement from the Rizespor head coach

In the Turkish Süper Lig, participating Rizespor club head coach Recep Uçar provided detailed information regarding the health and potential return to official matches of the Uzbekistan national team defender, who is undergoing a recovery phase after a serious injury, Husniddin Aliqulov's health and when he might return to official matches.

The 26-year-old center-back, who underwent surgery on his cruciate ligaments, is returning to the squad after a long-term absence.

“Training for a month, but not ready for matches”: The head coach's assessment

Team manager Recep Uçar emphasized that they are acting cautiously to avoid risking the experienced defender's health:

Return to training: “Aliqulov had to stay away from the pitch for a long time due to a serious injury, as he underwent complex surgery on his cruciate ligaments;

Working with the group: Our player has been participating in team training for nearly a month and is fully involved in today's session with the main group;

The issue of match practice: However, at the moment, he is not yet fully ready to participate in the full intensity of official matches. Realistically, it will take a little more time for Aliqulov to regain his previous top form,” the Turkish specialist noted.

The end of an important absence for the national team and Rizespor

Husniddin Aliqulov is not only one of the key figures in the center of Rizespor's defense but also one of the leaders of the Uzbekistan national team's defensive line.

Doctors and the coaching staff plan not to take risks in returning the defender to the pitch, aiming to gradually introduce him from the bench in the coming weeks while minimizing the risk of re-injury.