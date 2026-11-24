In the 12th round of the Turkish championship, Basaksehir faced Corum on their home turf. Despite the visitors taking a 2-0 lead, the Istanbul side ultimately secured a comeback victory — 4-2.

Uzbekistan national team captain Eldor Shomurodov started the match in the main lineup, played the full 90 minutes, and initiated the comeback by scoring his team's first goal in the 78th minute. This was the striker's 9th goal of the current Turkish Super Lig season.

4 goals in 13 minutes and the standings

Ramires scored in the 29th minute and Mahmich in the 68th minute, giving Corum a comfortable lead. However, after Shomurodov narrowed the gap in the 78th minute, Yildirim, who came off the bench in the 69th minute, became the true hero — he found the back of the net three times in the 82nd, 86th, and 90+1st minutes to complete a hat-trick.