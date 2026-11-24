Eldor Shomurodov scores his 9th goal, Basaksehir beats Corum 4-2 after trailing 0-2
In the 12th round of the Turkish championship, Basaksehir faced Corum on their home turf. Despite the visitors taking a 2-0 lead, the Istanbul side ultimately secured a comeback victory — 4-2.
Uzbekistan national team captain Eldor Shomurodov started the match in the main lineup, played the full 90 minutes, and initiated the comeback by scoring his team's first goal in the 78th minute. This was the striker's 9th goal of the current Turkish Super Lig season.
4 goals in 13 minutes and the standings
Ramires scored in the 29th minute and Mahmich in the 68th minute, giving Corum a comfortable lead. However, after Shomurodov narrowed the gap in the 78th minute, Yildirim, who came off the bench in the 69th minute, became the true hero — he found the back of the net three times in the 82nd, 86th, and 90+1st minutes to complete a hat-trick.
Following this victory, Basaksehir reached 20 points and climbed to 7th place in the tournament table. Corum remains in 11th place with 16 points.
Statistics
Basaksehir
Corum
Final score
4
2
Goals
Eldor Shomurodov (78'), Yildirim (82', 86', 90+1')
Ramires (29'), Mahmich (68')
Uzbek legionnaire
Eldor Shomurodov (90 minutes, 1 goal — 9th goal of the season)
—
Position / Points
7th place (20 points)
11th place (16 points)
Match report and lineup
Turkish Super Lig. 12th round
Basaksehir — Corum 4:2
Goals: Eldor Shomurodov (78), Yildirim (82, 86, 90+1) — Ramires (29), Mahmich (68).
Basaksehir: Muhammad, Karbovnik, Opoku, Emin, Saba (Bulut, 46), Kaluzinski, Olsen, Kemen, Brnich, Zelke (Yildirim, 69), Eldor Shomurodov.
Do you think Eldor Shomurodov can take the lead in the Turkish Super Lig top scorer race after these productive performances? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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