The new Turkish Super Lig season, followed with great interest by millions of football fans in Uzbekistan, has begun exceptionally well for our compatriots.

Uzbekistan national team defender Husniddin Aliqulovs Rizespor secured a narrow away victory over Konyaspor in the opening round. Although Aliqulov, who missed the 2026 World Cup due to an injury suffered at the end of last season, was not included in the matchday squad, his team claimed three valuable points.

Istanbul-based Başakşehir earned a convincing 2–0 home win over Kocaelispor, with a Uzbek duo taking center stage.

In the 14th minute, Fayzullayev provided an assist, while Shomurodov scored in the 72nd minute

Uzbek footballers directly laid the foundations for Başakşehir’s victory:

Abbosbek Fayzullayev: In just the 14th minute, he delivered a perfectly weighted pass to teammate Christopher Operi for an excellent assist before being substituted in the 63rd minute;

Eldor Shomurodov: Our 31-year-old captain, who won the Turkish Super Lig Golden Boot last season with 22 goals, opened his account for the new campaign in the 72nd minute by placing a pass into the opponent’s net with one touch. He was substituted in the 75th minute.

Salah, Vlahović and Lukaku in Turkey: a fierce race among elite scorers

Super Lig analysts say this season’s Golden Boot race could be the most intense in history. During the summer transfer window, Turkey’s top clubs signed some of Europe’s brightest stars:

Superstars arriving from Europe: Mohamed Salah, Dušan Vlahović, along with forwards such as Romelu Lukaku, Mason Greenwood and Leandro Trossard, have joined the Super Lig;

The league’s current top scorers: Last season’s leading scorers, Eldor Shomurodov and Paul Onuachu, remained with their clubs. Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen has started the season with two goals, while Fenerbahçe striker Anderson Talisca also opened his account in the first round.

Scoring from the very first round in a league packed with such major stars proves that Eldor Shomurodov is once again one of the main contenders in the race to become top scorer.

The next test: a key clash against Trabzonspor

After opening the season with a 2–0 victory, Başakşehir will face a serious test in the second round:

Key fixture: On 23 August, Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullayev’s team will visit Trabzonspor, one of the league’s top clubs, away from home.

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