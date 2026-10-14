Major changes expected in Turkish Super Lig for Uzbek football players

Footballers who are citizens of Turkic states, including Uzbekistan, may take to the pitch in the Turkish Super Lig in the near future not as legionnaires, but with the status of local Turkish players. According to a report by Turkey's influential publication TRT Haber, this issue is being seriously discussed at the level of state and football organizations.

Kürşad Zorlu, Deputy Chairman of the Justice and Development Party (AK Parti) in the Turkish government, confirmed that he has put forward an official initiative to review the legal status of athletes coming from the Turkic world.

Negotiations with TFF and the 200-million Turkic space

This project is aimed not just at changing rules, but at taking football integration among Turkic peoples to a new level:

Meeting with the Federation: As Kürşad Zorlu stated, practical steps have begun to officially change the status of players from Turkic states, and negotiations have been held with the president of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF);

Discovering young talents: "This will not be limited to just changing status. If we bring the project to completion, an opportunity will open up to discover and support thousands of young talents in a vast Turkic region with a population of over 200 million";

Results in international competitions: It is envisioned to train youth in local academies and increase the competitiveness of national teams in World Cups, continental championships, and other prestigious international tournaments.

Uzbekistan's stars in the Turkish Super Lig: How will this decision affect them?

If this initiative officially comes into force, the demand for Uzbek football masters in Turkish clubs will sharply increase, and they will be freed from quota restrictions. Currently, three of our leading players are playing in the Super Lig:

Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullayev: Both attacking stars are worthily defending the honor of "Istanbul Basaksehir". It is worth noting in particular that Shomurodov scored 22 goals in the championship last season and became the top scorer of the Turkish Super Lig;

Husniddin Aliqulov: The reliable central defender has been steadily performing in the starting lineup of "Rizespor" on a regular basis since 2023.

Granting the status of a local player is expected to make it even easier for Uzbek talents to pave their way to Europe's leading clubs via Turkey.