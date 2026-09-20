Eldor Shomurodov, the captain and forward of the Uzbekistan national football team, continues to display truly brilliant performances in the Turkish Super Lig. Playing for Istanbul Basaksehir, our compatriot became a true leader in the match against Genclerbirligi within the 6th round. Constantly troubling the opponent's defenders for 77 minutes, Shomurodov hit the opponent's net twice, securing a major and confident 4-0 victory for his team. The prestigious Flashscore statistical portal rated the Uzbek goalscorer's actions with 8.7 points and named him the man of the match.

Eldor's second goal brought his personal goal tally in the Super Lig to 6 for the current season. Abbosbek Fayzullayev, another star of our national team who came on as a substitute in the 77th minute in place of Eldor, was awarded 6.6 points. Following these crucial three points, Basaksehir raised their points to 7 and climbed to the 12th position in the league table.

So, can this brilliance by Eldor Shomurodov turn him into the top scorer of the Turkish championship, and will he snatch the lead in the race against star rivals?

"Shomurodov's brace and the top scorers' rivalry": Match details

Key highlights from the clash between Istanbul Basaksehir and Genclerbirligi:

8.7 points and man of the match: Eldor Shomurodov earned the highest rating in the match, becoming a prime candidate for the team of the round;

6th goal of the season: The Uzbek forward caught up with Victor Osimhen and Gift Orban with 6 goals in the Super Lig;

Uzbek-style rotation: In the 77th minute, the author of the brace was replaced by his national teammate Abbosbek Fayzullayev;

Intrigue in the top scorers' race: Mohamed Salah (Trabzonspor), who scored a hat-trick in the same round, brought his goals to 7 and rose to 1st place;

Rise in the standings: The crushing 4-0 success allowed the Istanbul club to rise to 12th place with 7 points.

Turkish Super Lig Round 6: Top Scorers Race Table

Performance statistics of the championship's most prolific forwards:

Position Player Name Team Number of Goals Scored 1 Mohamed Salah Trabzonspor 7 2 Eldor Shomurodov Istanbul Basaksehir 6 2 Victor Osimhen Galatasaray 6 2 Gift Orban Trabzonspor 6

Football Analysis: Experts on Shomurodov and Basaksehir

Main conclusions of sports commentators and Turkish football analysts:

Stability in the center of the attack: Eldor Shomurodov is making effective use of every minute on the pitch this season; his high pressing and positional awareness in the penalty area cause serious problems for opponents;

Competition at the level of Osimhen and Salah: Competing in the top scorers' race alongside Europe's brightest stars provides a positive boost to Shomurodov's transfer value and psychological confidence;

Fabulous form ahead of the national team gathering: The fact that the main forward has started scoring ahead of the Uzbekistan national team's September and October matches against Iran, Syria, and South Korea is a major advantage for the coaching staff;

Adaptation period for Fayzullayev: Young midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullayev will need some time to fully adjust to the pace of the Turkish championship, but being in the same team as Shomurodov helps him adapt faster.

Eldor Shomurodov's performance against Genclerbirligi proved that he will remain one of the most dangerous and effective forwards in the Turkish championship this new season.

Do you think Eldor Shomurodov can leave Mohamed Salah and Victor Osimhen behind and become the top scorer of the Turkish Super Lig at the end of the season? How many goals do you expect from Eldor in the national team's upcoming friendly matches against Iran and South Korea? Leave your personal opinions in the comments and share this analysis of Uzbek football's leader with all your fan friends!