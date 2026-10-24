In the 8th round of the Premier League, after a 1-2 defeat in Birmingham against Aston Villa, Manchester City saw Uzbekistan national team defender Abdukodir Khusanov stand out with a solid and high-level performance.

Following the intense and controversial match, the international statistical platform Flashscore rated Khusanov's performance on the pitch with 8.0 points. This was the second-highest rating among the defeated 'Cityzens'.

Khusanov — the best after Doku, ahead of Haaland

The Uzbek defender, who acted reliably in the center of defense, managed to outperform the team's main stars in statistical ratings:

List of leaders: For Manchester City,only winger Jeremy Doku (8.1 points) received a slightly higher rating than Khusanov;

Stars left behind: Midfielder Elliot Anderson was rated 7.8, while the sole goalscorer Erling Haaland and Argentine Enzo Fernandez recorded 7.7 points each;

Lowest rating — for Donnarumma: Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who made serious mistakes in the conceded goals, showed the worst result on the pitch with 4.5 points.

First defeat of the season, but the lead is maintained

The match at Villa Park was very difficult:

Goal details: For the hosts, Nicolas Jackson scored a brace in the 6th and 60th minutes, securing the win for the Birmingham side. City's response came from Erling Haaland in the 52nd minute;

End of the winning streak: Despite losing points for the first time after seven consecutive victories, Manchester City remains at the top of the table with 21 points.

Abdukodir Khusanov playing the full match and being one of the best in such a complex game proves he has fully adapted to the Premier League tempo.