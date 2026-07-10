Aston Villa demand £130 million for Morgan Rogers: Will Foden join the team?

·38·Sport
Aston Villa demand £130 million for Morgan Rogers: Will Foden join the team?

Morgan Rogers, one of the revelations of the current Premier League season, is expected to become a key figure in the transfer market. Birmingham-based club Aston Villa has set a record price tag of £130 million (approximately $175 million) for their talented midfielder. If this transfer goes through, the club will have significant funds to strengthen the squad, though experts predict the team's transfer strategy may differ from expectations. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Rogers, who is currently participating in the World Cup with the England national team, is attracting serious interest from London's Arsenal. However, according to the latest information, the "Gunners" have started focusing more on the option of Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The extremely high price set by Aston Villa could force the London club to withdraw, which increases the likelihood of Rogers staying in the West Midlands.

In an interview with Goal, former club striker Stan Collymore emphasized that even if Rogers is sold, the team will not sign stars like Phil Foden or Eberechi Eze. In Collymore's opinion, Aston Villa must comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), and a significant portion of the proceeds will be directed toward restoring the club's balance sheet.

New names to fit Unai Emery's style

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery prefers young talents with development potential over ready-made stars. According to Collymore, the team currently lacks players on the wings who possess high speed and can beat opposing defenders in one-on-one situations. With Leon Bailey and other options failing to deliver expected results, the coaching staff has begun a new search.

The club is expected to focus not on Manchester City stars like Phil Foden, but on 21-23-year-old players currently playing in the Bundesliga or Serie A who are not yet widely known. This strategy allows Emery to shape players who fit his system and further increase their transfer value.

At the same time, Phil Foden's omission from the England squad for the 2026 World Cup is sparking various rumors about his future. While some fans consider him an ideal candidate for Aston Villa, this transfer is difficult to realize both financially and tactically. The situation is similar regarding Eberechi Eze: he could move to top clubs like Arsenal, but it is unlikely the Birmingham club will enter the race for him.

In conclusion, Aston Villa will focus on the following areas in the upcoming transfer window:

  • Balancing the budget while adhering to Profit and Sustainability Rules;
  • Obtaining the highest possible price for Morgan Rogers or retaining him in the team;
  • Scouting for young and fast wingers from Europe's top five leagues;
  • Supplementing the squad with hardworking players who fit the team's tactical scheme.

For now, all attention is focused on Rogers' performance on the international stage. Every successful move he makes at the World Cup provides Aston Villa with an additional advantage in the transfer market.

Aston VillaМорган РоджерсPhil FodenТрансферларАнглия Премер-лигаси
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