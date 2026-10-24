Emery's Masterclass: How Aston Villa Defeated Manchester City

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Emery's Masterclass: How Aston Villa Defeated Manchester City

Author of the sensation of the 8th round of the Premier League, Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery the reigning leaders Manchester City discussed the details of the brilliant victory (2-1) and the high-level football displayed by his team.

In an intense clash at Villa Park, the Birmingham side defeated the 'Citizens' thanks to a brace from Nicolas Jackson, giving fans a real celebration.

“We sacrificed a lot for the defense”: Emery's assessment

The experienced Spanish specialist specifically acknowledged the dedication and discipline his players showed on the pitch:

  • Top-level football: “What a fantastic match! This was truly the pinnacle of football. Today's match was a very big and serious test for us;

  • Defense and the goalkeeper factor: To achieve victory, we needed absolute confidence in defense and the incomparable help of our goalkeeper. To defend against such a giant team, we had to sacrifice many aspects;

  • We continue to grow: We are improving day by day, game by game, and that makes me happy,” said the coach.

“This must be a standard for our team”

Unai Emery emphasized that they should not stop at this victory and must maintain consistency:

  • The ultimate goal: “Today we played just a fantastic game. We aim to reach exactly this level and maintain it for a long time;

  • Hard work ahead: I am very happy, but we have no right to be complacent — there is still a huge amount of work ahead. I want days and victories like today to become the benchmark showing what kind of strength our team should possess,” the specialist concluded.

Situation in the league table

After this victory, Aston Villa increased their points tally to 11 moving up to 6th place in the Premier League table and taking an important step in the fight for European spots.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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