Ramazon Temirov vs. Lone Kavanagh: A swift finale — How did the knockout happen? (video)

·47·Sport
Ramazon Temirov vs. Lone Kavanagh: A swift finale — How did the knockout happen? (video)

In another crucial matchup watched with great interest by mixed martial arts fans, well-known Uzbek athlete Ramazon Temirov squared off against dangerous British knockout artist Lone Kavanagh.

Although the flyweight ranking bout, fought for top positions, began from the very first seconds with an open and fierce exchange of strikes, it unexpectedly reached a premature conclusion in the final minute of the 1st round.

The decisive moment: The final seconds of the 1st round

Both athletes employed heavy pressure and quick combinations right from the start of the fight:

  • Fierce start: Temirov acted actively as usual, striving to counter his opponent from a distance and apply pressure;

  • Kavanagh's cool-headed counterattack: The British fighter moved flawlessly on defense, watched for his opponent's exposed opening, and landed an accurate and powerful series of strikes near the end of the 1st round;

  • Knockout recorded: Following the heavy blows he received, our compatriot lost his balance, and the referee was forced to step in and stop the fight — Lone Kavanagh's victory was recorded by knockout.

How will this defeat affect the situation in the division?

This encounter was of immense importance for the prospects of both athletes:

  • Kavanagh's rise: By prematurely submitting his ranked opponent, the British athlete significantly smoothed his path toward the top five of the division;

  • A lesson for Temirov: For Ramazon, who has secured many brilliant victories throughout his career, this defeat will serve as an important lesson to work on mistakes, strengthen tactical discipline, and return to the Octagon even stronger.

Ramazon TemirovLone KavanaghMMAMixed Martial Arts
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Ramazon Temirov suffers technical knockout defeat against Britain's KavanaghRamazon Temirov suffers technical knockout defeat against Britain's KavanaghToday 08:05Volkanovski Knocks Out Evloev, Yan Wins Trilogy (All Results of UFC 333)Volkanovski Knocks Out Evloev, Yan Wins Trilogy (All Results of UFC 333)Today 08:16UFC 333: Ramazon Temirov to Step Into the Octagon in Abu Dhabi — Full Card and ScheduleUFC 333: Ramazon Temirov to Step Into the Octagon in Abu Dhabi — Full Card and ScheduleYesterday 17:11“Temirov is a real beast, he has terrifying power”: Dustin Poirier on the upcoming fight“Temirov is a real beast, he has terrifying power”: Dustin Poirier on the upcoming fight23 October 09:49Fiery clash at UFC 333: Loaner Cavanagh talks about his fight against the Uzbek knockout artistFiery clash at UFC 333: Loaner Cavanagh talks about his fight against the Uzbek knockout artist23 October 09:37“Challenger's knockout!”: Ramazon Temirov reveals secrets of the showdown with Steve Erceg“Challenger's knockout!”: Ramazon Temirov reveals secrets of the showdown with Steve Erceg19 September 19:34
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran