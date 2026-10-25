Ramazon Temirov vs. Lone Kavanagh: A swift finale — How did the knockout happen? (video)

In another crucial matchup watched with great interest by mixed martial arts fans, well-known Uzbek athlete Ramazon Temirov squared off against dangerous British knockout artist Lone Kavanagh.

Although the flyweight ranking bout, fought for top positions, began from the very first seconds with an open and fierce exchange of strikes, it unexpectedly reached a premature conclusion in the final minute of the 1st round.

The decisive moment: The final seconds of the 1st round

Both athletes employed heavy pressure and quick combinations right from the start of the fight:

Fierce start: Temirov acted actively as usual, striving to counter his opponent from a distance and apply pressure;

Kavanagh's cool-headed counterattack: The British fighter moved flawlessly on defense, watched for his opponent's exposed opening, and landed an accurate and powerful series of strikes near the end of the 1st round;

Knockout recorded: Following the heavy blows he received, our compatriot lost his balance, and the referee was forced to step in and stop the fight — Lone Kavanagh's victory was recorded by knockout.

How will this defeat affect the situation in the division?

This encounter was of immense importance for the prospects of both athletes: