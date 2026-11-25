Temirov — Almabayev potential bout: recent fights, records, and 2027 plans
Kazakhstani UFC fighter Asu Almabayev (24–4) may face Uzbek athlete Ramazon Temirov (20–4) in the octagon as part of a tournament expected to be held in Kazakhstan for the first time. This was reported by Sports.kz.
According to reports, organizers are considering the possibility of including a clash between the two fighters in the program of the UFC tournament planned for Kazakhstan. This event is tentatively scheduled for May 1, 2027, but the fight has not yet been officially confirmed.
History of the cancelled bout and recent results
As a reminder, Almabayev and Temirov were supposed to fight at a UFC tournament that was scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on July 26, 2025. However, the fight was cancelled after a prohibited substance was found in the Uzbek fighter's doping sample. At the time, Temirov explained the positive result as being due to medication taken to treat an infection; later, the anti-doping agency CSAD confirmed that trimetazidine was found in the sample, and the athlete was disqualified for one year.
Indicator
Asu Almabayev
Ramazon Temirov
Country
Kazakhstan
Uzbekistan
Record
24–4
20–4
Last fight
November 21, Doha (Qatar)
October 24, Abu Dhabi (UAE), UFC 333
Last fight result
Lost to Kyoji Horiguchi (37–6) by decision
Lost to Loner Kavanagh (11–2) by 1st-round TKO
The Almaty tournament and regional plans
With the first UFC tournament in Kazakhstan being discussed, the idea of bringing the Almabayev — Temirov fight back to the agenda has become relevant again. According to the "Vestnik MMA" Telegram channel, the promotion is exploring options to hold the event on May 1, 2027, in the city of Almaty. At the same time, a final decision on the date and location has not yet been officially announced.
In your opinion, if a fight between Asu Almabayev and Ramazon Temirov is organized, who would have the better chance in the octagon? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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