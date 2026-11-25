Kazakhstani UFC fighter Asu Almabayev (24–4) may face Uzbek athlete Ramazon Temirov (20–4) in the octagon as part of a tournament expected to be held in Kazakhstan for the first time. This was reported by Sports.kz.

According to reports, organizers are considering the possibility of including a clash between the two fighters in the program of the UFC tournament planned for Kazakhstan. This event is tentatively scheduled for May 1, 2027, but the fight has not yet been officially confirmed.

History of the cancelled bout and recent results

As a reminder, Almabayev and Temirov were supposed to fight at a UFC tournament that was scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on July 26, 2025. However, the fight was cancelled after a prohibited substance was found in the Uzbek fighter's doping sample. At the time, Temirov explained the positive result as being due to medication taken to treat an infection; later, the anti-doping agency CSAD confirmed that trimetazidine was found in the sample, and the athlete was disqualified for one year.