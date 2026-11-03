Ramazon Temirov addresses his fans after a painful defeat

Famous Uzbek fighter Ramazon Temirov, known for his spectacular fights in the UFC promotion, has made his first public appearance following his difficult bout in Abu Dhabi, addressing his fans with a heartfelt message.

On his official Instagram page, the athlete posted a touching photo with the national flag of Uzbekistan, firmly emphasizing that despite the defeat, he will not abandon his major goals and will continue to defend the country's honor on international arenas.

"I will defend the honor of my Motherland until my last breath"

In his social media post, Temirov expressed that he has not been mentally broken and is striving toward new victories ahead:

The athlete's vow: "Inshallah, I will strive to defend the honor of my Motherland and raise its flag high until my last breath," wrote the Uzbek fighter;

Support from fans: Shortly after the post was published, thousands of Uzbek and international fans supported the athlete through comments, writing that true champions return stronger after such heavy blows.

What happened at the UFC 333 tournament?

The major UFC 333 tournament held on October 24 in Abu Dhabi (UAE) became the most difficult night in Temirov's career in the US:

First defeat in US leagues: Ramazon Temirov stepped into the octagon against the renowned British opponent Lonir Kavana, who had never tasted defeat in his professional career;

Unexpected first-round knockout: The fight started intensely, but with only half a minute left in the first round, the British fighter landed a powerful counter-attack — an uppercut — which decided the outcome in his favor and brought the match to an early end;

A 12-fight streak ended: This setback put an end to Temirov's magnificent 12-fight winning streak;

Drop in rankings: Due to the knockout defeat, the Uzbek athlete dropped from 7th to 10th place in the official TOP rankings of his weight class.

Although a decline in rankings has been observed, Ramazon Temirov's high striking technique and strong fighting spirit indicate that he will return to the octagon even stronger in the near future and fight again for the top of the division.