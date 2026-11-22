A new intrigue in the UFC: A potential fight between Ramazon Temirov and Kyoji Horiguchi...
Uzbek UFC fighter Ramazon Temirov has expressed his desire to fight the experienced Japanese athlete Kyoji Horiguchi, who recently defeated Asu Almabayev.
The fighter shared a video clip on his official Instagram story featuring Kyoji Horiguchi's performance in the octagon and an interview segment, sending a direct message to the promotion.
Details of the social media appeal
As seen in the screenshot, Ramazon Temirov tagged the ufconparamount and ufc pages in the post and wrote the following:
"UFC, I am ready! Let's put on a great fight against this opponent," Temirov appealed.
He also noted the activity of his fans, adding in Uzbek: "My people are tagging me in this video." The video clip itself features footage of Horiguchi speaking into a microphone and the UFC on Paramount+ logo.
Aspect / Detail
Information
Fighter issuing the challenge
Ramazon Temirov (Uzbekistan, UFC fighter)
Opponent challenged
Kyoji Horiguchi (Japan; defeated Asu Almabayev)
Platform of appeal
Instagram story (
Main message
Declaration of readiness and a proposal to organize an entertaining fight
Why does this fight look interesting?
Following Kyoji Horiguchi's victory over Asu Almabayev, interest in the Japanese fighter has increased significantly. Ramazon Temirov's choice of this opponent provides grounds to expect a high-paced, technical, and intense clash in the octagon. Now, all attention is focused on the reaction of the UFC representatives and the opponent's side.
In your opinion, if a fight between Ramazon Temirov and Kyoji Horiguchi is organized, who would have the better chance in this clash? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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