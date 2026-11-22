Uzbek UFC fighter Ramazon Temirov has expressed his desire to fight the experienced Japanese athlete Kyoji Horiguchi, who recently defeated Asu Almabayev.

The fighter shared a video clip on his official Instagram story featuring Kyoji Horiguchi's performance in the octagon and an interview segment, sending a direct message to the promotion.

Details of the social media appeal

As seen in the screenshot, Ramazon Temirov tagged the ufconparamount and ufc pages in the post and wrote the following:

"UFC, I am ready! Let's put on a great fight against this opponent," Temirov appealed.

He also noted the activity of his fans, adding in Uzbek: "My people are tagging me in this video." The video clip itself features footage of Horiguchi speaking into a microphone and the UFC on Paramount+ logo.