Temirov vs. Kavanagh Analysis: Why did the plan fail in the Abu Dhabi fight?

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Temirov vs. Kavanagh Analysis: Why did the plan fail in the Abu Dhabi fight?

Uzbekistan's UFC fighter Ramazon Temirov, who stepped into the octagon against England's Lone Kavanagh as part of the prestigious UFC 333 tournament in Abu Dhabi, suffered an unexpected defeat. Following this encounter, the athlete's mentor, experienced coach Jasur Alijonov, analyzed his student's performance in detail and revealed the tactical errors behind the surprise loss.

According to the coach, the main turning point in the fight was related to Ramazon's excessive eagerness to finish the opponent early in the 1st round, which led him to deviate from the established fight plan.

"Everything was going according to plan at the start": Where did the mistake begin?

Jasur Alijonov highlighted the following important points regarding the first minutes of the October 24th clash and the instructions given in the octagon:

  • Impatience and the knockout temptation: "At the beginning, everything was going according to the set plan. However, Ramazon got a bit hasty. We needed to be as patient as possible in the 1st round and not chase a knockout," Alijonov assessed the situation;

  • The plan to increase pressure in the 2nd round: According to the original tactics developed by the coaching staff, the plan was to study the opponent during the first 5 minutes and only transition to the main tempo, active pressure, and open fighting starting from the 2nd round;

  • Overconfidence: "Towards the end of the round, Ramazon became overly confident in his punching power and, forgetting his defense a little, began to attack aggressively."

Distance lost: How did the opponent's counter-punch work?

At the decisive moment of the fight, England's Lone Kavanagh executed the coaching instructions flawlessly:

  • Warning from the corner: Alijonov shouted several times during those dangerous moments, reminding Ramazon to maintain distance instead of opening up;

  • Kavanagh's counter-attack: The opponent effectively utilized Temirov's desire for a knockout — he ducked under powerful strikes and responded unexpectedly with a precise series of counter-punches;

  • An important lesson: This defeat once again demonstrated to the young and promising Uzbek fighter how crucial composure and fight discipline are in the top division.

This match served as an important test for Ramazon Temirov in the UFC league. The coaching staff has drawn the necessary conclusions from these lessons and expresses confidence that the athlete will return to the octagon in future fights with much more composure and tactical perfection.

Ramazon TemirovUFCJasur AlijonovLone Kavanagh
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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