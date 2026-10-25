Bodhana Sivanandan breaks 38-year record in chess history

·122·Sport
Bodhana Sivanandan breaks 38-year record in chess history

11-year-old British chess player Bodhana Sivanandan has fulfilled the necessary requirements to become the youngest female International Master. She broke the record held by Judit Polgar since 1988, «The Guardian» reports.

On October 23, in the final round of the European Club Cup held in Budva, Montenegro, Bodhana defeated Sweden's Victoria Johansson. Scoring 5.5 points out of seven possible, she completed the third and final norm required for the International Master title. Furthermore, the chess player's rating exceeded the required 2400 point threshold.

Bodhana achieved this result at the age of 11 years, 7 months, and 16 days. Prior to this, the record belonged to legendary Hungarian chess player Judit Polgar, who fulfilled the International Master requirements at the age of 12 in 1988.

Bodhana took seventh place in the overall list of the youngest chess players to fulfill the International Master requirements. Uzbekistan's Javohir Sindarov achieved this result in 2017 at the age of 11 years, 6 months, and 16 days, ranking sixth on the list.

Bodhana SivanandanJudit PolgarJavohir SindarovChess
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

A miracle in world chess: Javokhir Sindarov and Nodirbek Abdusattorov in the historical rankingA miracle in world chess: Javokhir Sindarov and Nodirbek Abdusattorov in the historical ranking23 October 09:25Sindarov's Great Rise: Uzbek Grandmaster at the Second Spot of World ChessSindarov's Great Rise: Uzbek Grandmaster at the Second Spot of World Chess11 September 07:54Sindarov brings Anand to his knees again: now a decisive duel...Sindarov brings Anand to his knees again: now a decisive duel...9 September 08:56Olympic Flame heads to Samarkand: Anand hands over the sacred torch to SindarovOlympic Flame heads to Samarkand: Anand hands over the sacred torch to Sindarov15 September 07:49«If I have a son, I will name him Nodirbek»: Sensational confession by famous English grandmaster«If I have a son, I will name him Nodirbek»: Sensational confession by famous English grandmaster23 September 22:42A 500-seat Chess Palace to be built in New TashkentA 500-seat Chess Palace to be built in New Tashkent29 September 21:06
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran