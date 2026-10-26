A miracle in chess history: 11-year-old British girl breaks 38-year-old record

A new page has been opened in the history of world chess: 11-year-old Bodhana Sivanandan from Great Britain has broken a nearly four-decade-old record, becoming the youngest Woman International Master (WIM / International Master norm) in chess history.

This unprecedented success was recorded at the prestigious European Club Cup held in Montenegro, capturing the attention of the international chess community and sports publications.

Decisive match and historic victory

The final round match played a crucial role in the young talent setting the record:

Victory over the Swedish opponent: Bodhana defeated experienced Swedish chess player Victoria Johansson in the final decisive round of the European Club Cup hosted by Montenegro;

Surpassing a 38-year-old result: Thanks to the points earned, the 11-year-old athlete broke the age record among women that had stood unbroken for 38 years;

Seventh place globally: Overall (in the combined history of both men and women), Sivanandan took a proud seventh place on the global list of the youngest chess players to fulfill the requirements for an International Master.

The beginning of a new era in global chess

Bodhana Sivanandan's success demonstrates that the generational shift and rapid progress of youth in modern chess are accelerating: