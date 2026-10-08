British royal physician Hannah Terry found murdered in her home

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Great Britain's royal family and the country's medical community have been shocked by news of a horrific crime. Dr. Hannah Terry, a prominent physician who served British monarchs, was found lifeless in her home located near the royal Sandringham estate.

According to reports by the influential British publication The Sun, a criminal case was immediately initiated regarding the incident, and the victim's husband was arrested as the prime suspect.

Grim details: How the murder was committed

Preliminary conclusions announced by law enforcement and forensic medical experts indicate the following:

Discovery of the body: The body of 45-year-old Dr. Hannah Terry was found on October 4 in the house where she resided;

Cause of death: Expert examination recorded that the woman's death was the result of a severe blow to the head with a blunt, heavy object;

Arrest of the husband: The victim's husband, Mark Kane, is accused of this brutal murder and was immediately arrested by police officers.

Close ties with the royal family and the monarchs' reaction

Dr. Terry was one of the specialists who enjoyed great authority and trust in the high circles of Great Britain:

Responsibility at Sandringham: She was the primary medical representative who monitored and treated the health of the monarch's family when they were resting and staying at the Sandringham estate in the county of Norfolk;

Urgent message to King Charles III and the Queen: According to publication sources, King Charles III and Queen Camilla of Great Britain were officially informed about the tragedy. The royal couple is deeply saddened by the death of the physician who served with loyalty for many years.

Currently, British police and the investigative team are continuing inquiries to fully reconstruct the true motives of the crime and all the details of the day the incident occurred. The entire country's attention is focused on the court proceedings regarding this high-profile criminal case.