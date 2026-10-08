British royal physician Hannah Terry found murdered in her home

·62·World
British royal physician Hannah Terry found murdered in her home

Collage: oxu.az

Great Britain's royal family and the country's medical community have been shocked by news of a horrific crime. Dr. Hannah Terry, a prominent physician who served British monarchs, was found lifeless in her home located near the royal Sandringham estate.

According to reports by the influential British publication The Sun, a criminal case was immediately initiated regarding the incident, and the victim's husband was arrested as the prime suspect.

Grim details: How the murder was committed

Preliminary conclusions announced by law enforcement and forensic medical experts indicate the following:

  • Discovery of the body: The body of 45-year-old Dr. Hannah Terry was found on October 4 in the house where she resided;

  • Cause of death: Expert examination recorded that the woman's death was the result of a severe blow to the head with a blunt, heavy object;

  • Arrest of the husband: The victim's husband, Mark Kane, is accused of this brutal murder and was immediately arrested by police officers.

Close ties with the royal family and the monarchs' reaction

Dr. Terry was one of the specialists who enjoyed great authority and trust in the high circles of Great Britain:

  • Responsibility at Sandringham: She was the primary medical representative who monitored and treated the health of the monarch's family when they were resting and staying at the Sandringham estate in the county of Norfolk;

  • Urgent message to King Charles III and the Queen: According to publication sources, King Charles III and Queen Camilla of Great Britain were officially informed about the tragedy. The royal couple is deeply saddened by the death of the physician who served with loyalty for many years.

Currently, British police and the investigative team are continuing inquiries to fully reconstruct the true motives of the crime and all the details of the day the incident occurred. The entire country's attention is focused on the court proceedings regarding this high-profile criminal case.

Hannah TerryMark KaneSandringhamBritish monarchs
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

300-Year-Old Treasure-Filled Ship Discovered in the Norwegian Sea300-Year-Old Treasure-Filled Ship Discovered in the Norwegian Sea13 July 18:16Cat Missing in Britain for 10 Years Returns HomeCat Missing in Britain for 10 Years Returns Home17 August 17:37Great Britain investigates Musk's posts as a "threat to national security"Great Britain investigates Musk's posts as a "threat to national security"17 September 15:36“It would be fantastic!”: Trump advocates for the unification of Ireland and Northern Ireland“It would be fantastic!”: Trump advocates for the unification of Ireland and Northern Ireland13 September 00:47Russian ship Neustrashimiy conducts live-fire exercises near British coastRussian ship Neustrashimiy conducts live-fire exercises near British coast22 July 14:05Minister Fazal Shakur Khan abducted by armed group in Pakistan (video)Minister Fazal Shakur Khan abducted by armed group in Pakistan (video)23 September 22:03
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?