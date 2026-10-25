"Barcelona" has won 4 out of the last 5 "El Clasico" matches — will the streak continue?

Today, on the evening of October 25, the central event eagerly awaited by millions of football fans around the world — the next "El Clasico" within the 10th round of the Spanish La Liga — will kick off.

This clash, which will take place at Catalonia's magnificent "Spotify Camp Nou" stadium, starts at 01:00 Tashkent time on the night of October 26. The duty of officiating this uncompromising and high-pressure match has been entrusted to a team of referees headed by the experienced referee Juan Martinez Munuera.

Last five official encounters: Absolute dominance by "Barcelona"

Looking at the statistics of the teams' recent official head-to-head matches, the Catalan club's clear superiority is evident: "Barcelona" won 4 out of the last 5 matches, and "Real Madrid" won only 1.

10.05.2026, La Liga (Round 35): "Barcelona" — "Real" 2:0 ;

11.01.2026, Spanish Super Cup (final): "Barcelona" — "Real" 3:2 ;

26.10.2025, La Liga (Round 10): "Real" — "Barcelona" 2:1 (The "Whites"' last single victory);

11.05.2025, La Liga (Round 35): "Barcelona" — "Real" 4:3 ;

26.04.2025, Copa del Rey (final): "Barcelona" — "Real" 3:2.

Why is this match the turning point of the 10th round?

At a time when the championship race in the current La Liga season is reaching its peak, this classic derby will shed light on a number of strategic questions: