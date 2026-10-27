“It was a heavy blow for us”: Laporta on the painful defeat in “El Clásico”

·51·Sport
“It was a heavy blow for us”: Laporta on the painful defeat in “El Clásico”

The main clash of world football, part of the 10th round of the Spanish La Liga — “El Clásico” — ended with an unexpected result. The Catalan club Barcelona hosted its eternal rival, Real Madrid, on its home turf and lost 1-2. After the match, the president of the “Blaugrana,” Joan Laporta, spoke to the publication Marca about the result and the team’s future plans.

Although the club leader acknowledged the defeat, he emphasized that there is no room for panic, noting that the squad consists of young and promising players and that Barcelona remains the leader of the competition.

“Real” shut down our leaders: Laporta on the factors of defeat

Joan Laporta assessed the tactical battle and the atmosphere on the pitch as follows:

  • A heavy blow, but not a breakdown: “It was truly a heavy blow for us. But the team is recovering quickly. We have many young talents in our squad, and matches under such great pressure are a huge school of experience for them”;

  • The opponent's tight control: “It was clear that ‘Real’ had prepared thoroughly in tactical terms for this match — they kept our key leaders under very tight control and managed to limit our attacks”;

  • Coaching analysis: “The coaching staff has thoroughly analyzed all the mistakes and shortcomings in the game. We still have a very long road and important matches ahead of us.”

Situation in the tournament table: The goal is only the championship

Despite dropping points in “El Clásico,” the Catalan club maintains its lead in La Liga:

  • A 3-point lead: After 10 rounds, Barcelona has 27 points, staying 3 points ahead of its main pursuer, Real Madrid (24 points);

  • Unchanged goal: “Nevertheless, we are still the leaders in the tournament table. Our goal has not changed — we will fight for the championship until the end and we will achieve this goal,” Laporta concluded.

La Liga | 10th Round “El Clásico” details

Indicator

“Barcelona”

“Real Madrid”

Score

1

2

Venue

“Montjuïc” / “Camp Nou” (Barcelona)

Away

Current points

27 points

24 points

Position in the table

1st place (leader)

2nd place

Point difference

+3 points ahead

-3 points behind

Club management reaction

“Heavy blow, but the goal remains unchanged”

Important away victory

BarcelonaReal MadridEl ClásicoLa Liga
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

"Barcelona" has won 4 out of the last 5 "El Clasico" matches — will the streak continue?"Barcelona" has won 4 out of the last 5 "El Clasico" matches — will the streak continue?25 October 17:33Madrid's pressure against a 100-percent record: Key information ahead of "El Clasico"Madrid's pressure against a 100-percent record: Key information ahead of "El Clasico"25 October 17:25Major controversy ahead of El Clasico: Barcelona president criticizes Perez's policyMajor controversy ahead of El Clasico: Barcelona president criticizes Perez's policy18 October 12:42Mbappe's showcase at Camp Nou: Real defeats Barcelona in El Clasico (video)Mbappe's showcase at Camp Nou: Real defeats Barcelona in El Clasico (video)Yesterday 06:52Rodri warns about the dangerous aspect of Real Madrid ahead of El ClasicoRodri warns about the dangerous aspect of Real Madrid ahead of El Clasico25 October 13:52Kylian Mbappe's injury is not serious and he will play in El ClasicoKylian Mbappe's injury is not serious and he will play in El Clasico26 September 23:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester