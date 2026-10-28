A tactical decision in "El Clasico": How did Mourinho "break" Barcelona's defense?

In the latest intense "El Clasico" from the 10th round of the Spanish La Liga, Madrid's Real Madrid secured a crucial 2-1 victory over their fierce rivals Barcelona. After the match, the "Royal Club" head coach Jose Mourinho spoke openly about how he managed to break through the Catalans' perfectly organized defensive line and the key tactical decision that led to the win.

According to renowned insider and journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Portuguese specialist focused not on the strikers, but on the rapid raids of central midfielders to bypass the opponent's offside traps.

"There was no space for the strikers": Details of the tactical plan

Jose Mourinho explained the specific aspects of Barcelona's defense and the special strategy used in the game as follows:

Barcelona's high defensive line: "In matches against Barcelona, it is extremely difficult to find space and create dangerous situations through pure strikers. Their defense is fully adapted to this in advance — either the strikers are constantly caught offside, or goalkeeper Joan Garcia comes out in time to neutralize sharp passes";

The only solution — second-wave attacks: "In such a situation, the only right way was to bring midfielders into the empty zones. This had to be done through players coming from the center";

Specific instructions given to Camavinga: "I simply told Eduardo Camavinga: 'Go and attack the empty space!' We used midfielders like Camavinga and Jude Bellingham to break through this line, and this tactical move paid off completely".

Key aspects of the victory in "El Clasico"

Competition and stage: Spanish La Liga, 10th round;

Result of the central clash: Real Madrid — Barcelona 2:1;

Decisive factor: Dangerous raids by Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham from the second wave behind Barcelona's defensive line;

Bypassing the opponent's barrier: The Catalans' offside trap was neutralized not by pure strikers, but by midfielders coming from deep;

Result: Jose Mourinho's team earned 3 valuable points in the principled clash, strengthening their position in the title race.

Jose Mourinho's tactical decision was another display of coaching mastery, showing that in modern football, any solid and high defensive line can be broken through the fast and unexpected movements of central midfielders.