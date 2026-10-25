Madrid's pressure against a 100-percent record: Key information ahead of "El Clasico"

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Madrid's pressure against a 100-percent record: Key information ahead of "El Clasico"

Tonight, on the evening of October 25, the curtain rises on the biggest stage in world football: within the 10th round of the Spanish La Liga, arch-rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid will clash.

This principled encounter, taking place at Catalonia's magnificent Spotify Camp Nou arena, will not only be at the center of attention for millions of fans but will also have a strong impact on the further development of this season's championship race.

Match time and direct broadcast

For Uzbekistan-based football enthusiasts, the match will be broadcast at the following time and channel:

  • Match start time: The game will kick off at 01:00 Tashkent time on the night of October 26;

  • Live broadcast: Within the territory of Uzbekistan, the year's most important "El Clasico" encounter can be watched live via the "Zo'r TV" TV channel.

Absolute leadership and the 6-point gap

The standings situation has sharply increased the importance of the match for both teams:

  • Barcelona's hundred-percent record: The Catalans have won all matches in the opening 9 rounds of La Liga, accumulating a maximum of 27 points and leading the table alone in 1st place;

  • Real Madrid's intrigue: The Madrid club currently has 21 points, and Carlo Ancelotti's wards are in 3rd place;

  • The fate of the race: A victory in this match will give Barcelona an opportunity to increase the gap to 9 points, while for Real it will allow them to narrow the gap with the leader and breathe new life into the championship battle.

El ClasicoBarcelonaReal MadridLa Liga
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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