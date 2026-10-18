Major controversy ahead of El Clasico: Barcelona president criticizes Perez's policy

·3·Sport
Major controversy ahead of El Clasico: Barcelona president criticizes Perez's policy

As the El Clasico showdown in Spanish football approaches, the political confrontation behind the scenes is becoming even more intense. Joan Laporta, president of Catalonia's Barcelona club, reacted openly and sharply to Real Madrid's official demand for the resignation of La Liga president Javier Tebas.

In an interview with the influential publication Mundo Deportivo, the head of the Blaugrana strongly condemned the aggressive informational policy pursued by the Madrid club and openly expressed support for Javier Tebas's position.

"Tebas's leadership is good fortune for us": Laporta's statement

Speaking about the controversial situation surrounding La Liga, Joan Laporta emphasized that constant pressure is being exerted by Madrid:

  • Tebas's experience and balance: "One thing must be said clearly: having Javier Tebas at the head of La Liga is great luck for us. He has rich enough experience to solve such complex problems. His ability to assess the situation healthily and impartially allows us to give a worthy response to the informational and legal attacks organized against La Liga by Real Madrid;";

  • Behavior unworthy of a league member: It is completely inappropriate for clubs to carry out such destructive actions while being a part of the organization. They have chosen a position of systematically criticizing every step taken in the league," Laporta said.

"They want to blow everything up"

The Barcelona president sharply assessed Real Madrid's ongoing demands regarding referees and the football federation:

  • Intention to destroy the system: "Clearly, they want to blow everything up — they want to destroy La Liga, they want to destroy the Technical Committee of Referees;";

  • Constant dissatisfaction: The football federation doesn't suit them either... They have reached a state where they are completely dissatisfied with nothing and are looking for enemies everywhere," the club leader added.

October 25 — The decisive clash between Madrid and Catalonia

These sharp statements are heating up the atmosphere further on the eve of the Spanish championship's premier match:

  • Focus on current games: Laporta stated that the team's main attention is focused on the upcoming important opponent — Real Betis, and El Clasico will be discussed when the time comes;

  • Date of the clash: The uncompromising and fierce Real Madrid vs Barcelona match within the framework of the Spanish La Liga will take place on Sunday, October 25.

These political clashes prove that the upcoming El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu will be a principled battle not only for leadership in the standings, but also for control over the management of Spanish football.

BarcelonaReal MadridLa LigaEl Clasico
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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