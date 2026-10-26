Mbappe's showcase at Camp Nou: Real defeats Barcelona in El Clasico (video)

As part of the 10th round of Spanish La Liga, the next highly anticipated El Clasico match awaited by millions of fans took place. In the central clash held at Camp Nou, the sole league leader Barcelona was defeated at home by their arch-rival Real Madrid with a score of 1:2.

Following this defeat, the Catalan side managed by Hans-Dieter Flick not only lost their first points of the current season but also relinquished the status of being the only team in Europe's "top five" leagues to record 100% wins in all matches.

Mbappe's brace and intense drama: The decisive 87th minute

The fate of the match, which passed under hard-fought battles and high nervous pressure, was decided by Kylian Mbappe's composure:

Minute 41 (Mbappe opens the scoring): Towards the end of the first half, as a result of a dangerous counter-attack by the visitors, Kylian Mbappe accurately hit the target to put the Madrid side ahead (0:1);

Minute 61 (Raphinha's response): Increasing the pressure in the second half, Barcelona equalized the score thanks to a precise strike by their leader Raphinha (1:1);

Minute 87 (Winning blow): Just as the match was heading towards a draw, Mbappe punished a gap in the Catalan defense to score his second goal, securing a valuable 3 points for Jose Mourinho's team (1:2);

Nervous finish and a rain of cards: Before the final whistle, the referee issued yellow cards to players from both sides for tense situations in the added minutes, including Cucurella, Mbappe, Balde, and Adeyemi.

Standings: The gap between leaders narrows

This result in El Clasico has further heated up the title race:

Barcelona remains the leader: Despite their first defeat of the season, the "Blaugrana" remain in 1st place in the standings with 27 points ;

Atletico and Real's pursuit: Second-placed Atletico, managed by Diego Simeone, has 25 points. Mourinho's team, having defeated Barcelona, increased their points tally to 24, solidifying their spot in the top three and narrowing the gap with the leader to just 3 points.

Match sheet:

La Liga. Round 10

Barcelona — Real Madrid 1:2

October 25, Camp Nou Stadium