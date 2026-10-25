Rodri warns about the dangerous aspect of Real Madrid ahead of El Clasico

Tonight, the football world will witness one of the main clashes of the year, which is anticipated with great interest — the next uncompromising «El Clasico». Ahead of the match, Barcelona midfielder Rodri Hernandez shared his thoughts on the upcoming principled battle and the opponent's unexpected dangers.

Although many analysts and the football community recognize the Catalan giant as the clear favorite of the match, the experienced midfielder specifically noted that one should not get carried away by such assessments and must not lose vigilance.

Real's art of deceiving the opponent: Rodri's warning

According to Madrid Zone, Rodri, relying on his many years of personal experience playing against the Madrid club, focused on their psychology and behavior on the pitch:

Danger of being punished for overconfidence: «Can “Real” deceive the opponent and punish them for excessive self-confidence? This method won't work with us — at least not with me. Over the years, I have faced them many times on the pitch and know this team well», — Rodri said;

False mask of vulnerability: According to the player, the Madrid club skillfully manages to create an illusion and false sense of security in the opponent, as if they are not in good form;

Dangerous in any situation: The absolute truth is that no matter what state or crisis «Real» seems to be in, they always possess a high level of strength and remain a dangerous opponent in any situation.

The 6-point gap in the standings

This upcoming «El Clasico» has decisive strategic significance not only for the historical rivalry but also for the championship race: