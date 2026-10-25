Rodri warns about the dangerous aspect of Real Madrid ahead of El Clasico
Tonight, the football world will witness one of the main clashes of the year, which is anticipated with great interest — the next uncompromising «El Clasico». Ahead of the match, Barcelona midfielder Rodri Hernandez shared his thoughts on the upcoming principled battle and the opponent's unexpected dangers.
Although many analysts and the football community recognize the Catalan giant as the clear favorite of the match, the experienced midfielder specifically noted that one should not get carried away by such assessments and must not lose vigilance.
Real's art of deceiving the opponent: Rodri's warning
According to Madrid Zone, Rodri, relying on his many years of personal experience playing against the Madrid club, focused on their psychology and behavior on the pitch:
Danger of being punished for overconfidence: «Can “Real” deceive the opponent and punish them for excessive self-confidence? This method won't work with us — at least not with me. Over the years, I have faced them many times on the pitch and know this team well», — Rodri said;
False mask of vulnerability: According to the player, the Madrid club skillfully manages to create an illusion and false sense of security in the opponent, as if they are not in good form;
Dangerous in any situation: The absolute truth is that no matter what state or crisis «Real» seems to be in, they always possess a high level of strength and remain a dangerous opponent in any situation.
The 6-point gap in the standings
This upcoming «El Clasico» has decisive strategic significance not only for the historical rivalry but also for the championship race:
Barcelona's advantage: The Catalans are ahead of their eternal rival «Real Madrid» by a 6-point margin in the La Liga standings ahead of this central clash;
Value of the battle: A victory will give the «blaugrana» the opportunity to strengthen their leadership and increase the gap to 9 points, while for the Madrid side, this is the only chance to revive the intrigue and reduce the gap.
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