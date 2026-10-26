In the 9th round of the Turkish Super Lig, two Istanbul teams clashed: Basaksehir lost 0-2 away to the renowned Besiktas. In the match held at Tupras Stadium, the hosts secured an important victory thanks to consecutive goals scored late in the second half.

In this match, the captain of the Uzbekistan national team, Eldor Shomurodov, started for the visitors and played for 75 minutes. Talented midfielder Abbos Fayzullayev remained on the bench for the second consecutive game and did not enter the pitch.

Final minutes decide the game

The match remained intense and evenly contested for a long time:

Shomurodov's substitution: Eldor Shomurodov was active in the center of the attack and was replaced by Yildirim in the 75th minute;

76th minute — Goal by Oh Hyeon-gyu: Immediately after Shomurodov was substituted, the hosts managed to open the scoring. Oh Hyeon-gyu, who came off the bench in the 65th minute, found the back of the net;

89th minute — Olaytan's final touch: Near the end of the game, Olaytan brought the score to 2-0, securing a confident victory for the "Black Eagles";

Fayzullayev's situation: The fact that the Basaksehir coaching staff did not field Uzbek playmaker Abbos Fayzullayev for the second match in a row has raised questions among fans.

Situation in the league table

The result of the match significantly affected the teams' positions in the Super Lig:

Besiktas climbs to 4th place: After the hard-fought victory, the hosts reached 18 points, moving up to 4th place in the standings and joining the leaders;

Basaksehir in the lower ranks: Remaining with 11 points, the visitors stayed in 12th place and could not move away from the danger zone.

Turkish Super Lig | 9th round