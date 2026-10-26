Besiktas triumphs in Istanbul derby: Shomurodov played 75 minutes
In the 9th round of the Turkish Super Lig, two Istanbul teams clashed: Basaksehir lost 0-2 away to the renowned Besiktas. In the match held at Tupras Stadium, the hosts secured an important victory thanks to consecutive goals scored late in the second half.
In this match, the captain of the Uzbekistan national team, Eldor Shomurodov, started for the visitors and played for 75 minutes. Talented midfielder Abbos Fayzullayev remained on the bench for the second consecutive game and did not enter the pitch.
Final minutes decide the game
The match remained intense and evenly contested for a long time:
Shomurodov's substitution: Eldor Shomurodov was active in the center of the attack and was replaced by Yildirim in the 75th minute;
76th minute — Goal by Oh Hyeon-gyu: Immediately after Shomurodov was substituted, the hosts managed to open the scoring. Oh Hyeon-gyu, who came off the bench in the 65th minute, found the back of the net;
89th minute — Olaytan's final touch: Near the end of the game, Olaytan brought the score to 2-0, securing a confident victory for the "Black Eagles";
Fayzullayev's situation: The fact that the Basaksehir coaching staff did not field Uzbek playmaker Abbos Fayzullayev for the second match in a row has raised questions among fans.
Situation in the league table
The result of the match significantly affected the teams' positions in the Super Lig:
Besiktas climbs to 4th place: After the hard-fought victory, the hosts reached 18 points, moving up to 4th place in the standings and joining the leaders;
Basaksehir in the lower ranks: Remaining with 11 points, the visitors stayed in 12th place and could not move away from the danger zone.
Turkish Super Lig | 9th round
Indicator
Besiktas
Basaksehir
Score
2
0
Goals
Oh Hyeon-gyu (76), Olaytan (89)
—
Eldor Shomurodov
—
Played 75 minutes (substituted)
Abbos Fayzullayev
—
Remained on the bench
Points collected
18 points (4th place)
11 points (12th place)
Stadium
Tupras Stadium, Istanbul
October 26, 2026
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