Following the conclusion of the 12th round of the Turkish championship, which spanned several days, there have been significant changes in the top scorer race, resulting in a new leader.

In this round, Besiktas striker Dusan Vlahovic scored a brace, just as he did in the previous round. The Serbian forward's two goals against Konyaspor not only secured a victory for his team but also propelled him to the top of the scoring charts with 11 goals. Amed striker Gift Orban, who previously held the lead, failed to score in the 12th round and has lost his top spot.