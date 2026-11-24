Top scorer race in Turkey: Shomurodov scores his 9th goal, catching up with Salah and Osimhen
Following the conclusion of the 12th round of the Turkish championship, which spanned several days, there have been significant changes in the top scorer race, resulting in a new leader.
In this round, Besiktas striker Dusan Vlahovic scored a brace, just as he did in the previous round. The Serbian forward's two goals against Konyaspor not only secured a victory for his team but also propelled him to the top of the scoring charts with 11 goals. Amed striker Gift Orban, who previously held the lead, failed to score in the 12th round and has lost his top spot.
Top scorers list after the 12th round
Rank
Player
Club
Number of goals
1
Dusan Vlahovic
Besiktas
11
2
Gift Orban
Amed
10 (remained unchanged)
3–6
Basaksehir
9
3–6
Mohamed Salah
Trabzonspor
9
3–6
Victor Osimhen
Galatasaray
9
3–6
Adrian Benedyczak
Kasimpasa
9
Shomurodov's 77th-minute goal and the competition among stars with 9 goals
In the final match of the 12th round, Basaksehir was trailing 0:2 at home against Corum when Eldor Shomurodov scored a super goal in the 77th minute, bringing his team back into the game. Following that, the hosts' striker Bertug Yildirim scored three more goals, securing a 4:2 comeback victory for the Istanbul side.
After this goal, Eldor Shomurodov increased his season tally to 9 goals, sharing third place in the overall ranking with the following players:
Mohamed Salah (Trabzonspor): Could not score in the winning match against Eyupspor and remained at 9 goals.
Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray): Did not participate in the 12th round match, so his goal count remained unchanged (9).
Adrian Benedyczak (Kasimpasa): Found the net twice against Alanyaspor, bringing his total to 9 goals and joining the group of leaders.
Do you think Eldor Shomurodov can overtake Dusan Vlahovic in the upcoming rounds and become the sole leader of the Turkish Super Lig top scorers table? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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