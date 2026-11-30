Eldor Shomurodov's goal disallowed: Basaksehir wins 5:1
In the 13th round of the Turkish Super Lig, Basaksehir defeated Eyupspor 5:1 away from home. Uzbekistan national team captain Eldor Shomurodov started the match in the main lineup and played for 81 minutes. The striker's goal in the 73rd minute was disallowed due to offside.
Basaksehir scored three goals in the first half
Nuri Sahin's side started the match very actively. Bertug Yildirim opened the scoring in the 16th minute. Nine minutes later, Andreas Skov Olsen scored the team's second goal.
In the 32nd minute, Onur Bulut made it 3:0. Seven minutes before the end of the first half, Yusuf Barasi scored Eyupspor's only goal, narrowing the gap.
The teams went into the break with a score of 1:3.
Shomurodov's goal disallowed due to offside
Basaksehir maintained their attacking intensity in the second half as well. In the 69th minute, Umut Bozok found the back of the net, bringing the score to 4:1.
In the 73rd minute, Eldor Shomurodov also sent the ball into the net. However, the referees ruled offside and did not count the Uzbek striker's goal.
Shomurodov was substituted in the 81st minute, with Davie Selke taking his place. In the 84th minute, Edin Visca set the final score — 5:1.
Thus, Basaksehir defeated their opponent by a large margin, securing their fourth consecutive victory.
Fayzullayev did not play due to injury
Another Uzbek player for Basaksehir, Abbosbek Fayzullayev, could not help his team in this match due to an injury.
After the win, Nuri Sahin's team reached 23 points and climbed to fifth place in the Turkish Super Lig table. Eyupspor remains in 18th place with 3 points.
Match details
Turkish Super Lig. 13th round
Eyupspor — Basaksehir — 1:5
Goals: Yusuf Barasi, 38 — Bertug Yildirim, 16; Andreas Skov Olsen, 25; Onur Bulut, 32; Umut Bozok, 69; Edin Visca, 84.
Basaksehir's starting lineup: Muhammed Sengezer, Michal Karbownik, Onur Bulut, Jerome Opoku, Saba Kharebashvili, Olivier Kemen, Jakub Kaluzinski, Andreas Skov Olsen, Bertug Yildirim, Eldor Shomurodov, Brnich.
Substitutes: Omer Ali Sahiner, Edin Visca, Umut Bozok, Umut Gunes, Davie Selke.
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