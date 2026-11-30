In the 13th round of the Turkish Super Lig, Basaksehir defeated Eyupspor 5:1 away from home. Uzbekistan national team captain Eldor Shomurodov started the match in the main lineup and played for 81 minutes. The striker's goal in the 73rd minute was disallowed due to offside.

Basaksehir scored three goals in the first half

Nuri Sahin's side started the match very actively. Bertug Yildirim opened the scoring in the 16th minute. Nine minutes later, Andreas Skov Olsen scored the team's second goal.

In the 32nd minute, Onur Bulut made it 3:0. Seven minutes before the end of the first half, Yusuf Barasi scored Eyupspor's only goal, narrowing the gap.

The teams went into the break with a score of 1:3.

Shomurodov's goal disallowed due to offside

Basaksehir maintained their attacking intensity in the second half as well. In the 69th minute, Umut Bozok found the back of the net, bringing the score to 4:1.

In the 73rd minute, Eldor Shomurodov also sent the ball into the net. However, the referees ruled offside and did not count the Uzbek striker's goal.