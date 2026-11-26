Eldor Shomurodov reveals details of his supergoal in the 12th round (video)
The 12th round of the Turkish Super Lig attracted attention with intense changes in the top scorers' race and brilliant goals. Having become the league's "Golden Boot" winner last season with 22 goals in 34 matches, Eldor Shomurodov is defending his title against European and African stars this season as well.
From 0:2 to 4:2: a supergoal and a hat-trick by Bertug Yildirim
In the match against "Chorum" on their home turf, "Istanbul Basaksehir" was initially trailing 0:2. However, Eldor Shomurodov unexpectedly narrowed the score with a powerful and precise long-range volley, setting the stage for his team's spirited comeback. Following that, Bertug Yildirim scored a hat-trick, securing a 4:2 victory for the Istanbul side.
In a fan poll, Shomurodov's strike was voted the best goal of the 12th round. Our compatriot outperformed strong competitors during the voting process:
Milan Skriniar (Fenerbahce)
Jean-Luc Dompe (Konyaspor)
Leandro Trossard (Besiktas)
Shomurodov's interview with beIN SPORTS
The captain of the Uzbekistan national team spoke about this goal to the prestigious beIN SPORTS channel:
"This was one of the most beautiful goals of my career. I decided to strike on the first touch from a long distance without stopping the ball. I even heard many people telling me not to shoot at that moment. The opposing team defended well for the first 70 minutes, but after the first goal, we were able to show our game," said Eldor Shomurodov.
Turkish Super Lig top scorers race (after the 12th round)
Rank
Player
Club
Goals
1
Dusan Vlahovic
Besiktas
11
2
Gift Orban
Amedspor
10
3–6
Eldor Shomurodov
Istanbul Basaksehir
9
3–6
Victor Osimhen
Galatasaray
9
3–6
Mohamed Salah
Trabzonspor
9
3–6
Adrian Benedyczak
Kasimpasa
9
Do you think Eldor Shomurodov can win the Turkish Super Lig "Golden Boot" for the second time in a row in this intense competition against stars like Vlahovic, Salah, and Osimhen?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news about the brilliant success of the pride of Uzbek football with your loved ones immediately!
Next story
No ads with a subscription
Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month
Comments0
…