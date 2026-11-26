The 12th round of the Turkish Super Lig attracted attention with intense changes in the top scorers' race and brilliant goals. Having become the league's "Golden Boot" winner last season with 22 goals in 34 matches, Eldor Shomurodov is defending his title against European and African stars this season as well.

From 0:2 to 4:2: a supergoal and a hat-trick by Bertug Yildirim

In the match against "Chorum" on their home turf, "Istanbul Basaksehir" was initially trailing 0:2. However, Eldor Shomurodov unexpectedly narrowed the score with a powerful and precise long-range volley, setting the stage for his team's spirited comeback. Following that, Bertug Yildirim scored a hat-trick, securing a 4:2 victory for the Istanbul side.

In a fan poll, Shomurodov's strike was voted the best goal of the 12th round. Our compatriot outperformed strong competitors during the voting process: