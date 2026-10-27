Istanbul Basaksehir conceded 2 goals immediately after Eldor Shomurodov was substituted

·66·Sport
Istanbul Basaksehir conceded 2 goals immediately after Eldor Shomurodov was substituted

In the central Istanbul derby of the 9th round of the Turkish Super Lig, Istanbul Basaksehir lost 0-2 away to the renowned Besiktas. Although the first half ended goalless, the hosts managed to secure three valuable points thanks to goals scored in the final 15 minutes of the match.

The encounter was particularly noteworthy for Uzbek fans: our national team captain Eldor Shomurodov was in the starting lineup, while the talented midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullayev remained on the bench for the entire match.

The turning point: Shomurodov leaves and goals follow

The outcome of the match was decided directly following the substitutions:

  • Eldor's 75 minutes of hard work: Shomurodov, who started the game, exerted serious pressure on the opposing defenders, but was replaced by Bertug Ozgur in the 75th minute due to signs of fatigue;

  • Defense collapses without Shomurodov: Whether by coincidence or the impact of the loss, the visitors' defense fell into disarray immediately after our striker was substituted;

  • 76th minute — Oh Hyeon-gyu opens the scoring: Just one minute later, substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu put Besiktas ahead;

  • 89th minute — Olaytan's final touch: Near the end of the match, Junior Olaytan found the net for the second time, sealing the derby;

  • Fayzullayev remains on the sidelines: As in recent matches, the Basaksehir coaching staff did not dare to bring Abbosbek Fayzullayev into the game this time either.

Top scorers race and tournament table situation

This match significantly affected the ambitions of both teams in the competition:

  • Shomurodov among the top scorers: Although our striker did not score in this round, he has 7 goals to his name and continues to compete among the Super Lig's top scorers;

  • Besiktas climbs to 4th place: The winning hosts reached 18 points, firmly establishing themselves in the top four;

  • Basaksehir in a dangerous slump: Stuck with 11 points, Shomurodov's team has dropped to 12th place and is struggling to pull away from the lower zone;

  • Next round plans: On November 1, Besiktas will play away against Kasimpasa, while Basaksehir will host Samsunspor at home.

Turkish Super Lig | 9th Round Result

Indicator

Besiktas

Istanbul Basaksehir

Score

2

0

Goals

Oh Hyeon-gyu (76), J. Olaytan (89)

Eldor Shomurodov

Played 75 minutes (substituted)

Abbosbek Fayzullayev

Remained on the bench

Shomurodov's total goals

7 goals (in the top scorers race)

Points and position

18 points (4th place)

11 points (12th place)

Next opponent

Kasimpasa (November 1)

Samsunspor

Eldor ShomurodovAbbosbek FayzullayevTurkish Super LigBesiktas
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Besiktas triumphs in Istanbul derby: Shomurodov played 75 minutesBesiktas triumphs in Istanbul derby: Shomurodov played 75 minutesYesterday 23:29Istanbul Derby: Basaksehir faces the star-studded Besiktas awayIstanbul Derby: Basaksehir faces the star-studded Besiktas awayYesterday 20:48Fierce battle for the "Golden Boot" in Turkey: Shomurodov and Muriqi catch up with OrbanFierce battle for the "Golden Boot" in Turkey: Shomurodov and Muriqi catch up with Orban23 October 14:14Dušan Vlahović unexpectedly joins BeşiktaşDušan Vlahović unexpectedly joins Beşiktaş12 August 23:54Goal and assist from Eldor Shomurodov lead Basaksehir to victory (video)Goal and assist from Eldor Shomurodov lead Basaksehir to victory (video)18 October 23:08Besiktas vs Crystal Palace: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryBesiktas vs Crystal Palace: Lineups and Live Text Commentary22 October 22:50
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester