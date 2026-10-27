Istanbul Basaksehir conceded 2 goals immediately after Eldor Shomurodov was substituted

In the central Istanbul derby of the 9th round of the Turkish Super Lig, Istanbul Basaksehir lost 0-2 away to the renowned Besiktas. Although the first half ended goalless, the hosts managed to secure three valuable points thanks to goals scored in the final 15 minutes of the match.

The encounter was particularly noteworthy for Uzbek fans: our national team captain Eldor Shomurodov was in the starting lineup, while the talented midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullayev remained on the bench for the entire match.

The turning point: Shomurodov leaves and goals follow

The outcome of the match was decided directly following the substitutions:

Eldor's 75 minutes of hard work: Shomurodov, who started the game, exerted serious pressure on the opposing defenders, but was replaced by Bertug Ozgur in the 75th minute due to signs of fatigue;

Defense collapses without Shomurodov: Whether by coincidence or the impact of the loss, the visitors' defense fell into disarray immediately after our striker was substituted;

76th minute — Oh Hyeon-gyu opens the scoring: Just one minute later, substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu put Besiktas ahead;

89th minute — Olaytan's final touch: Near the end of the match, Junior Olaytan found the net for the second time, sealing the derby;

Fayzullayev remains on the sidelines: As in recent matches, the Basaksehir coaching staff did not dare to bring Abbosbek Fayzullayev into the game this time either.

Top scorers race and tournament table situation

This match significantly affected the ambitions of both teams in the competition:

Shomurodov among the top scorers: Although our striker did not score in this round, he has 7 goals to his name and continues to compete among the Super Lig's top scorers;

Besiktas climbs to 4th place: The winning hosts reached 18 points, firmly establishing themselves in the top four;

Basaksehir in a dangerous slump: Stuck with 11 points, Shomurodov's team has dropped to 12th place and is struggling to pull away from the lower zone;

Next round plans: On November 1, Besiktas will play away against Kasimpasa, while Basaksehir will host Samsunspor at home.

Turkish Super Lig | 9th Round Result