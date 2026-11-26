Shomurodov's goal against Corum named the best goal of the 12th round
The goal scored by Uzbekistan national team captain Eldor Shomurodov for Istanbul Basaksehir against Corum Belediyespor has been recognized as the best goal of the 12th round of the Turkish championship. In an official fan poll, our compatriot's precise strike received the most votes.
A spirited comeback and Shomurodov's 9th goal of the season
In the 12th round of the Turkish Super Lig, Basaksehir hosted Corum at home. Despite the match starting with the visitors leading 2:0, the Istanbul side showed great determination and managed to turn the game around to secure a victory.
Eldor Shomurodov played the full 90 minutes in this match and netted his 9th goal of the current Super Lig season.
Match and Shomurodov's stats
Indicators
Details and statistics
Recognition
Best goal of the 12th round of the Turkish Super Lig (fan poll)
Match
Istanbul Basaksehir — Corum Belediyespor (comeback win from 0:2)
Time on the pitch
90 minutes (full match)
Goals this season
In the Turkish Super Lig 9 goals
Club's position in the table
7th place (20 points)
Do you think Eldor Shomurodov can continue at this pace until the end of the season and win the Turkish Super Lig top scorer race?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this brilliant success of the leader of Uzbek football with your loved ones!
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