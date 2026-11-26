The goal scored by Uzbekistan national team captain Eldor Shomurodov for Istanbul Basaksehir against Corum Belediyespor has been recognized as the best goal of the 12th round of the Turkish championship. In an official fan poll, our compatriot's precise strike received the most votes.

A spirited comeback and Shomurodov's 9th goal of the season

In the 12th round of the Turkish Super Lig, Basaksehir hosted Corum at home. Despite the match starting with the visitors leading 2:0, the Istanbul side showed great determination and managed to turn the game around to secure a victory.

Eldor Shomurodov played the full 90 minutes in this match and netted his 9th goal of the current Super Lig season.

Match and Shomurodov's stats

Indicators Details and statistics Recognition Best goal of the 12th round of the Turkish Super Lig (fan poll) Match Istanbul Basaksehir — Corum Belediyespor (comeback win from 0:2) Time on the pitch 90 minutes (full match) Goals this season In the Turkish Super Lig 9 goals Club's position in the table 7th place (20 points)

Do you think Eldor Shomurodov can continue at this pace until the end of the season and win the Turkish Super Lig top scorer race?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this brilliant success of the leader of Uzbek football with your loved ones!