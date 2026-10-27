Following the defeat against Basaksehir: What rating did the international analysis portal give Shomurodov?

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Following the defeat against Basaksehir: What rating did the international analysis portal give Shomurodov?

In the central Istanbul derby of the 9th round of the Turkish Super Lig, Besiktas hosted Istanbul Basaksehir and secured a confident 2-0 victory. With two goals scored in the second half, the hosts strengthened their position at the top of the league table, while Basaksehir left empty-handed.

After the match concluded, the world-renowned sports statistics and analysis portal Flashscore published the individual performance ratings of the players who took part in the match. Among them, the performance of Uzbekistan national team striker Eldor Shomurodov, who started for Basaksehir, was also evaluated in detail.

Flashscore rating: 6.2 for Shomurodov

The 31-year-old Uzbek striker started the match and played for 75 minutes:

  • Time on the pitch: Eldor Shomurodov battled actively against the opponent's defense for 75 minutes before being substituted for Bertug Ozgur;

  • Rating given: The Flashscore analytical platform gave our legionnaire a 6.2 rating for his performance in this derby. This figure indicates that the striker was not as effective as expected in this round.

Full statistics: Shots, passes, and xG

The analytical portal broke down Shomurodov's 75-minute performance with the following numbers:

  • Shots and xG: Eldor took a total of 2 shots toward the Besiktas goal during the match. His expected goals (xG) figure was 0.08;

  • Ball touches: During his time on the pitch, the striker touched the ball 19 times, 2 of which were directly inside the opponent's penalty area;

  • Passing accuracy: Eldor attempted 12 passes to his teammates, 8 of which reached their target (passing accuracy — 67 percent);

  • Duels and dribbling: Shomurodov attempted to dribble past an opposing defender once during the game, but the attempt was unsuccessful.

Eldor Shomurodov's statistics against Besiktas

Metric type

Recorded figures

Time spent on the pitch

75 minutes (substituted)

Flashscore rating

6.2

Total shots

2

Expected goals (xG)

0.08

Number of touches

19

Touches in the opponent's penalty area

2

Number of passes and accuracy

8/12 (67%)

Successful dribbling

0/1 (0%)

Match result

Besiktas 2:0 Basaksehir

After dropping points in this derby, Basaksehir remains in the lower half of the table. For Shomurodov, who has scored 7 goals this season and is among the top scorers of the Super Lig, the next round's match will now be an important test.

Eldor ShomurodovTurkish Super LigBesiktasIstanbul Basaksehir
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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