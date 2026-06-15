Samsung and SK Hynix Plan to Build a Major New Semiconductor Plant in South Korea

·2·Technology
Samsung and SK Hynix Plan to Build a Major New Semiconductor Plant in South Korea

As global demand for AI and high-end technology surges, South Korean tech giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are taking a strategic step to expand their production capacity. Reports indicate that the companies are discussing the possibility of building their first joint semiconductor manufacturing complex in the Honam region. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Currently, several potential sites for the new industrial facility are being considered, including Gwangju, Saemangeum, and Muan. According to the ixbt.com publication, the final location of the project has not yet been officially confirmed, but a definitive decision and official announcement are expected by the end of this month. This initiative is seen as a significant step toward developing the regional economy and maintaining leadership in the global chip market.

Production Capacity Expansion Strategy

Samsung is significantly strengthening its position in the High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) segment. The company has managed to increase its HBM production volume by nearly 50 percent compared to 2025. According to strategic plans, Samsung aims to reach a production level of 250,000 semiconductor wafers per month by the end of 2026.

In parallel, SK Hynix is also in an active phase of expansion. The company's P&T7 plant, which produces advanced packaging and testing components in Cheongju, is currently under construction. According to the plan, this high-tech complex will be fully operational in 2027 and will begin supplying high-quality components to the global market.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics, a subsidiary, is also not standing still. The company is considering additional investments in its existing plant in Sejong. This measure is explained by the sharp increase in demand for FC-BGA packaging substrates from major customers in the North American market.

These large-scale projects are of great importance not only for South Korea but for the entire global technology industry. These new facilities will serve as a key driver in addressing the shortage of memory chips required for modern smartphones, servers, and AI systems. For consumers, this news is indirectly important, as an increase in global production helps stabilize the prices of gadgets and computer hardware.

SamsungSK HynixSemiconductorTechnologySouth Korea
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Huawei Mate 80 takes the lead in the market: Apple is falling behindHuawei Mate 80 takes the lead in the market: Apple is falling behindToday, 09:27Asus introduces a compact and affordable 100W GaN chargerAsus introduces a compact and affordable 100W GaN chargerToday, 09:23Layoffs Under the Guise of AI: Why Tech Giants Are Cutting StaffLayoffs Under the Guise of AI: Why Tech Giants Are Cutting StaffToday, 08:56Orbio startup raises $21 million to recruit service sector employeesOrbio startup raises $21 million to recruit service sector employeesToday, 08:55Cooling Systems Market on the Brink of Crisis: Refrigerant Prices SurgeCooling Systems Market on the Brink of Crisis: Refrigerant Prices SurgeToday, 08:54South Korea aims to start a new 'golden age' in the semiconductor marketSouth Korea aims to start a new 'golden age' in the semiconductor marketToday, 01:24
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body