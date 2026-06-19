T-Mobile Launches Operations in Russia's Amur Region

·28·Technology
T-Mobile Launches Operations in Russia's Amur Region

T-Mobile, one of Russia's largest virtual network operators, has begun providing commercial services in the Amur region. This event is of strategic importance for the company as it is the first project within a new infrastructure partnership. This was reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to the company's press service, the Amur region became the first area to start operations using Beeline's infrastructure. This partnership officially came into force in June 2026 and is part of the company's long-term development strategy.

The strategic partnership between T-Mobile and Beeline was first announced in April 2026. The launch of the network in the Amur region completed the operator's regional expansion process in the Far Eastern Federal District. This is expected to further intensify the competitive environment in the region.

New Opportunities and Security Measures

The operator entering the new region is offering its customers a flexible package of services. Subscribers can independently choose the required minutes and internet traffic volume using a tariff constructor.

Furthermore, special attention is paid to security issues for T-Mobile users. In particular, subscribers can use the following services:

  • Protection against spam calls;
  • An additional layer of protection against fraudulent activities;
  • Special filters ensuring the security of personal data.
Vladimir Lyubimov, CEO of T-Mobile, noted that working with Beeline's infrastructure opens new horizons for the company. According to him, the company will continue to expand network coverage and strengthen its presence in other regions in the future.

Such changes in the Russian telecommunications market, especially the cooperation of virtual operators with large infrastructure owners, lead to improved service quality and price optimization for users. Such technological solutions are an interesting experience for the mobile communication markets of CIS countries, including Uzbekistan.

T-MobileBeelineTelecommunicationsTechnologyRussia
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