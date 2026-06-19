Yandex Rhythm Opens Financial Doors: New Bloggers Can Now Earn

The Yandex Rhythm platform has implemented revolutionary changes in its monetization policy. Now, having thousands of subscribers is no longer required to start earning on the platform. The company has completely removed the restriction on the minimum number of subscribers, creating great opportunities for content creators who have just started. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Previously, to register and earn on this service, an author had to have at least 1,000 subscribers on their social media pages. According to ixbt.com, this decision is linked to changing advertiser requirements. Today, audience activity and content relevance are more important for brands than raw numbers.

New Order and Monetization Terms

According to the new rules, an author only needs to provide a link to their open profile and demonstrate that they have previously recommended some products. After that, the application goes through moderation. Verified users will be able to write posts about products, create thematic collections, and share special links.

Notably, the content created by authors will appear not only within the service but also in the recommendation feed on the ya.ru main page. This allows bloggers with small audiences to achieve great reach and promote their personal brand.

The monetization process works based on the CPA (Cost Per Action) model. That is, the author is paid not simply for the number of views, but for specific user actions — ordering a product or submitting an application. This system is considered a fair and transparent source of income for both the advertiser and the content creator.

How much is the income?

According to Yandex Rhythm data, active participants who regularly publish quality materials earn an average of up to 160 thousand rubles per month. The monthly income of the most successful bloggers can reach 400 thousand rubles. These figures are sure to be an interesting experience for digital marketing professionals and freelancers in Uzbekistan.

These changes once again confirm the beginning of the era of "micro-influencers" in the modern media market. Now, anyone who creates quality and useful content, even with a small audience, can collaborate with large technological platforms and have a stable source of income.