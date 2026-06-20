Samsung Galaxy A27 Design and Specs Leaked: Galaxy S26 Style Update

South Korean tech giant Samsung is preparing to officially launch one of its most anticipated mid-range smartphones — the Galaxy A27. Information regarding the device's appearance and technical capabilities has already spread widely across the web. The new smartphone is attracting attention not only for its specs but also for its flagship-like design. This is reported by Ixbt.com report states.

Recently released high-quality renders show the Galaxy A27 in three colors: black, blue, and light pink. According to Ixbt.com, the device's design is very similar to the expected Galaxy S26 flagship. The smartphone features flat side edges, and the vertical arrangement of cameras on the back panel is maintained. This indicates that Samsung is continuing its strategy of bringing all segment devices into a single visual style.

Technical Specifications and Performance

Initial official data regarding the smartphone's technical specs accidentally appeared on Samsung's official website in the Czech Republic. The Galaxy A27 will be equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor. This chipset ensures stable performance and energy efficiency for mid-range smartphones. The device is expected to have up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

There are also pleasant surprises for users regarding the screen. The new model is equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display supporting a 120 Hz refresh rate. This guarantees image smoothness and color vibrancy, which is especially important for gaming and multimedia consumption.

Camera and Software

For photography enthusiasts, the Galaxy A27 offers a main camera system consisting of three lenses. The main sensor has a 50 megapixel resolution, allowing for high-quality photos. The front panel features a 12 megapixel selfie camera. A 5000 mAh battery is responsible for the smartphone's autonomy, supporting a 25 W wired fast charging system.

From a software perspective, the Galaxy A27 embodies the latest technologies. The device is said to run on the One UI 8.5 interface based on the Android 16 operating system. This will allow users to access the newest features and security updates.

So far, Samsung has not revealed the official launch date for the new model. According to experts, the company may announce the smartphone via a simple press release rather than a high-profile event. In the Uzbekistan market, this model is expected to take one of the leading positions in the mid-range segment due to its price-quality ratio.