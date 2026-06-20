Revolution in Japan's Taxi Market: Go Company Launches Robotaxis

Go, Japan's largest taxi service operator, has successfully completed the year's largest IPO (Initial Public Offering). Through this process, the company raised 88.6 billion yen (approximately 553 million dollars). These funds will be directed toward developing robotaxi technology to solve the acute driver shortage in the country. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to a representative of Go, the funds from the newly issued shares will be spent not only on R&D for driverless vehicles but also on strategic mergers and acquisitions (M&A) within and outside the taxi industry. Such steps have provided a unique boost for the technology sector during a period of stagnation in the Japanese listing market.

Driver Shortage and Technological Solution

The need for robotaxis in Japan is becoming a vital necessity rather than just a technological interest. According to data from Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, the number of taxi drivers in the country has decreased by nearly 20 percent in recent years. Due to the aging population and lack of labor resources, a recovery of this figure is considered unlikely.

Although the government permitted ride-sharing services in 2024, strict restrictions and the requirement for drivers to be officially employed by taxi companies have not fully solved the problem. Therefore, Go sees the future in fully autonomous transport. In this regard, the company has established partnerships with Waymo (part of Alphabet) and Japan's major operator Nihon Kotsu.

Market Leadership and Future Plans

Founded in 1977, Go currently controls 80 percent of the Japanese taxi app market. The company's app has been downloaded 35 million times and covers almost all prefectures of the country. The participation of global giants such as BlackRock and M&G Investment Management in this IPO demonstrates international investors' confidence in the Japanese technology market.

Although Go CEO Hiroshi Nakajima emphasized that the company will not invest directly in autonomous driving systems but will focus on strategic coordination and service provision, the timing for the large-scale debut of robotaxis has not yet been specified. Nevertheless, this IPO is the most significant financial step toward resolving the transport crisis in Japan.