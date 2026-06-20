8849 Tank 5: Smartphone with Projector, Laser Rangefinder, and 17,600 mAh Battery

The 8849 brand, known for its unusual devices in the rugged smartphone market, has introduced the new Tank 5 model. This smartphone attracts technology enthusiasts not only with its extreme durability but also with its built-in set of professional tools. The device is expected to become a true universal tool for workers in extreme conditions and travelers. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The most distinctive feature of the Tank 5 model is its built-in DLP projector. Projecting images at a resolution of 2048×1080 pixels, this projector features autofocus and keystone correction. With a maximum brightness of 220 lumens, this technology allows the smartphone to be turned into a compact cinema anywhere. According to ixbt.com, this feature takes the device's multimedia capabilities to a new level.

Engineers have added another useful tool to the device — a laser rangefinder. It allows for accurate measurement of distances to objects up to 4 meters. Additionally, a powerful 1200 lumen flashlight is integrated into the body for use at night or in camping conditions. This set of functions makes the device an unparalleled assistant in construction and tourism.

Technical Specifications and Performance

The smartphone's hardware is based on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor, equipped with 18 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. No compromises were made regarding the display: the 6.73-inch AMOLED panel features a resolution of 3200 × 1440 pixels, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 3000 nits. Most interestingly, the device runs on the latest Android 16 operating system, and the manufacturer promises five years of security updates.

The camera system is also noteworthy, with three 50 megapixel modules in the main block. For selfie enthusiasts, there is a 32 megapixel front camera. Such high-resolution cameras are rare in the rugged smartphone segment.

The Tank 5 boasts a massive 17,600 mAh battery. It supports 120W fast charging technology. Additionally, the smartphone allows reverse charging of other devices at 25W. Naturally, such a power source has affected the device's weight (715 grams) and thickness (33.8 mm).

Protection and Additional Features

The device is fully protected against dust and water according to IP68/IP69K standards, designed to operate in the harshest climatic conditions. Other important aspects of the smartphone include:

Modern communication standards Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4;

NFC module and eSIM technology support;

3.5 mm audio jack and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner;

Two special buttons that can be programmed according to the user's preference.

The 8849 Tank 5 has now entered international markets at a price of around 900 dollars. Given the popularity of the brand's previous models in the Uzbekistan market, the new flagship is expected to appear on local retailers' shelves soon.