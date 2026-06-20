A New Era in Cybersecurity: PT Naira AI Assistant Unveiled

The implementation of AI technologies in the field of information security is reaching a new stage. Positive Technologies has announced a new smart assistant called PT Naira, designed to automate the daily and complex tasks of cybersecurity specialists. This tool serves to significantly simplify the workflow not only for experienced experts but also for newcomers to the field. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to the "Kommersant" publication, the new system is capable of reducing the time spent on data processing and performing complex operations several times. Results of pilot projects conducted by the company showed that the speed of investigating cyber incidents increased by 50–60% with the help of PT Naira. This indicator is of decisive importance in ensuring the security of organizations today, as the number of cyberattacks continues to grow.

One of the main advantages of the PT Naira system is the acceleration of the process of preparing rules for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems. This task, which previously required several hours or even days from specialists, is now resolved within a few dozen minutes. This allows human resources to be directed toward more strategic tasks.

Comprehensive Analysis and Recommendations

The smart assistant has the ability to analyze reports from vulnerability scanners such as PT BlackBox Scanner. It transforms complex technical data into a clear action plan, explains the essence of the discovered problems, and provides precise recommendations for their elimination. This function particularly helps improve communication between system administrators and security service personnel.

Another important aspect of the system is the reduction of risks associated with the human factor. PT Naira can identify processes that appear legitimate on the surface but actually exhibit anomalous activity. This creates the basis for stopping suspicious actions of employees within the company or hidden insider attacks at an early stage.

At a time when digital transformation is accelerating in the Uzbekistan market, such AI assistants are highly relevant for local IT companies and government organizations. In a situation where a shortage of personnel in the cybersecurity field is noticeable, solutions like PT Naira are the most optimal way to increase the efficiency of specialists.

In conclusion, this development presented by Positive Technologies takes cybersecurity management to a new level. The development of the technology ensures not only protection from attacks but also the intelligent management of the entire security infrastructure.