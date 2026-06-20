Asus ROG Astral RTX 5090 damages motherboard due to overheating

As next-generation GPUs begin to take their place in the market, the heat dissipation levels of high-power graphics cards are causing serious problems. Specifically, it has been reported that the Asus ROG Astral RTX 5090, based on NVIDIA's latest flagship, damaged a computer's motherboard due to excessive overheating. This was reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

A Taiwanese user nicknamed Bahamut shared their experience, stating that the powerful graphics adapter almost "melted" not only itself but other parts of the system. According to ixbt.com, the user had been using a powerful PC consisting of an Asus ProArt X870-E Creator WiFi motherboard and an Asus ROG Astral RTX 5090 for about half a year for AI workloads.

Excessive temperature and its consequences

While disassembling the system for maintenance, the user noticed that the color of the chipset heatsink on the motherboard had changed. Due to constant high temperatures, the coating on the heatsink surface had degraded. Although the user tried to clean it with a damp cloth, it was impossible to restore the heatsink to its original state.

This incident has sparked heated debates among experts regarding the power consumption and heat output of modern graphics cards. It is known that the RTX 5090 consumes approximately 700 W under full load. However, at peak power, this figure can reach up to 1000 W.

It is worth noting that 1000 W of power is equivalent to the energy consumed by a standard household microwave or electric oven. Such a massive energy flow and the resulting heat will inevitably negatively affect nearby components, including motherboard heatsinks and the textolite layer, if the airflow inside the computer case is not well-organized.

Technical issues and safety measures

According to experts, motherboard heatsinks are usually coated with a special heat-resistant paint. However, under the extreme temperature conditions created by "beast" devices like the RTX 5090, even these protective layers cannot withstand for long. Previously, issues related to the melting of the 16-pin power connectors (12VHPWR) of these graphics cards were also noted.

Technology enthusiasts and professional gamers should keep in mind that purchasing such high-end graphics cards requires not only a significant budget but also a dedicated approach to system cooling. Standard cases and basic coolers cannot effectively dissipate such heat.

Ensure maximum airflow inside the case when installing the graphics card;

Use high-quality, high-power (at least 1200-1500 W) power supplies;

It is recommended to regularly check the condition of thermal pads and heatsinks.

So far, Asus has not issued an official statement regarding this incident. However, this event once again proves how critical component compatibility and thermal control are when building high-performance computers.