Sapphire Radeon RX 9070 XT Power Cable Melted: Is the Problem Only the Adapter

Issues with 16-pin power connectors have resurfaced in the graphics card market. This time, it is not an NVIDIA product, but a user of the Sapphire Radeon RX 9070 XT Nitro+ OC model who reported a melted power adapter. This incident has reignited debates regarding the safety of next-generation power connectors. This was reported by Ixbt.com report states.

A user under the nickname GaGy on the Czech PC Tuning forum reported that they initially experienced system instability and unexpected crashes while playing Battlefield 6. Inspections revealed that the 12V-2x6 adapter kit supplying power to the video card had melted. At the time of the incident, the computer was running an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU and a 750W XPG Core Reactor II VE power supply.

The user noted that the video card's power consumption was approximately 280W, which is not above the device's maximum capabilities. Most importantly, the original adapter with the blue triple-lock provided by Sapphire was fully and securely plugged into the connector. This reduces the likelihood of user error.

Service center conclusion and unexpected decision

According to ixbt.com, a warranty claim was filed, and the video card was sent for a detailed inspection. However, after 48 hours of intensive testing, service center specialists reported that no faults were found within the video card itself. According to their conclusion, only the external adapter was damaged, while the device itself remained fully functional.

As a result, the service center rejected the request to replace the video card with a new one and returned the device to its owner. The user now plans to use the video card without adapters, via a native 12V-2x6 cable coming directly from the power supply. This situation has sparked varying opinions among technology enthusiasts.

Some experts emphasize the need to replace the device, arguing that if the adapter melted, microscopic damage may remain on the video card's contact points. Others noted that if the card successfully passed long-term tests, there is no legal basis for replacement. So far, the exact cause of the overheating has not been disclosed.

Considering the growing demand for high-performance video cards in the Uzbekistan market, users are advised to be extremely cautious when connecting power cables and to avoid transition adapters as much as possible, opting instead for modern power supplies.