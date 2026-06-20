Sapphire Radeon RX 9070 XT Power Cable Melted: Is the Problem Only the Adapter

·22·Technology
Sapphire Radeon RX 9070 XT Power Cable Melted: Is the Problem Only the Adapter

Issues with 16-pin power connectors have resurfaced in the graphics card market. This time, it is not an NVIDIA product, but a user of the Sapphire Radeon RX 9070 XT Nitro+ OC model who reported a melted power adapter. This incident has reignited debates regarding the safety of next-generation power connectors. This was reported by Ixbt.com report states.

A user under the nickname GaGy on the Czech PC Tuning forum reported that they initially experienced system instability and unexpected crashes while playing Battlefield 6. Inspections revealed that the 12V-2x6 adapter kit supplying power to the video card had melted. At the time of the incident, the computer was running an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU and a 750W XPG Core Reactor II VE power supply.

The user noted that the video card's power consumption was approximately 280W, which is not above the device's maximum capabilities. Most importantly, the original adapter with the blue triple-lock provided by Sapphire was fully and securely plugged into the connector. This reduces the likelihood of user error.

Service center conclusion and unexpected decision

According to ixbt.com, a warranty claim was filed, and the video card was sent for a detailed inspection. However, after 48 hours of intensive testing, service center specialists reported that no faults were found within the video card itself. According to their conclusion, only the external adapter was damaged, while the device itself remained fully functional.

As a result, the service center rejected the request to replace the video card with a new one and returned the device to its owner. The user now plans to use the video card without adapters, via a native 12V-2x6 cable coming directly from the power supply. This situation has sparked varying opinions among technology enthusiasts.

Some experts emphasize the need to replace the device, arguing that if the adapter melted, microscopic damage may remain on the video card's contact points. Others noted that if the card successfully passed long-term tests, there is no legal basis for replacement. So far, the exact cause of the overheating has not been disclosed.

Considering the growing demand for high-performance video cards in the Uzbekistan market, users are advised to be extremely cautious when connecting power cables and to avoid transition adapters as much as possible, opting instead for modern power supplies.

SapphireRadeonVideo CardTechnologyPower Supply
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Computex 2026: MSI Unveils Cooling System with 6.67-inch Screen and New RTX 5090Computex 2026: MSI Unveils Cooling System with 6.67-inch Screen and New RTX 5090Today, 14:55Donald Trump and Anthropic: AI Tensions EaseDonald Trump and Anthropic: AI Tensions EaseToday, 14:28Microsoft Announces Windows 11 26H2 Requirements: Unexpected Changes and DeadlinesMicrosoft Announces Windows 11 26H2 Requirements: Unexpected Changes and DeadlinesToday, 13:22Asus ROG Astral RTX 5090 damages motherboard due to overheatingAsus ROG Astral RTX 5090 damages motherboard due to overheatingToday, 12:55A New Era in Cybersecurity: PT Naira AI Assistant UnveiledA New Era in Cybersecurity: PT Naira AI Assistant UnveiledToday, 12:28Google Sheets becomes smarter for users in UzbekistanGoogle Sheets becomes smarter for users in UzbekistanToday, 11:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released